Building a football team is all about choices.

Make enough right ones, and you will be successful to one degree or another. Hit on the most important ones, and you can win championships.

Dave Gettleman and Joe Douglas are attempting to win that painstaking process for the Giants and Jets, respectively, and each general manager faced distinct choices in the early going of this year’s draft, and each man came up with the identical answer.

For Gettleman, it was choosing offense over defense by adding a franchise-caliber left tackle to protect 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones and open holes for 2018 first-round tailback Saquon Barkley. Final answer: Andrew Thomas of Georgia.

For Douglas, it was prioritizing an elite offensive lineman over an elite receiver. For Douglas, it was a no-brainer. You go with the blocker, in this case a mountain of a man in Louisville’s Mekhi Becton – all 6-7, 368 pounds of him.

“We spent a lot of time on this, and we want to fix this offensive line once and for all,” Gettleman said after the Giants selected Thomas with the fourth overall pick.

Gettleman could have gone defense. We’d have had no problem if he’d selected Clemson’s playmaking linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a terrific prospect who could have provided a major upgrade on a defense that has been a major problem the last several years. But you can’t begrudge Gettleman for going with his cherished “hog molly” in Thomas, because the GM is convinced that you win first in the trenches – once you have your quarterback, that is – and then worry about everything else after that.

Gettleman talked before the draft about being concerned with Jones having adequate protection. For the most part last year, he was running for his life because of a leaky offensive line.

“I’m a wise guy sometimes with you [reporters], and I have done a study and I say it’s tougher to complete passes when the guy is on his back,” Gettleman said. “I think that was a big part of it. I have always gotten a chuckle out of people who say you draft a quarterback and you have to get him weapons. No, you don’t draft a quarterback and then get weapons. Once you draft a quarterback, you get guys in front of him that will keep him upright.”

Fair enough.

That still doesn’t negate the fact that Gettleman remains without an elite pass rusher, the kind the Giants had when they last won Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011. He knows that’s a problem, especially after he opted for Jones over Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen last year and made interior lineman Dexter Lawrence his second first-round pick in 2019. But in Gettleman’s mind, if you think you can solidify the all-important left tackle position for a dozen or so years, then you do it.

Douglas made a similar calculation, choosing Becton over an elite group of wide receivers, one of whom would have given third-year quarterback Sam Darnold the kind of big-time target that could elevate his game. But Douglas, himself a former offensive lineman, knows all too well the value of finding his tackle of choice. And Becton is the one he liked all along in this draft.

He is a massive presence – both literally and figuratively – and is the final piece to what was a capable rebuilding job along the line by the second-year general manger. Douglas was prudent with his free agent spending by bringing in tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern and guard Greg Van Roten. He talked up Fant as his left tackle, knowing full well that if he could land a big-time tackle in the draft, he could easily move Fant to the right side.

The board worked out perfectly for Douglas, and he landed Becton, who will certainly need some technique work at the next level but has the kind of raw talent and physical skills that could transform him into a big-time player for years.

“We’re so excited to add a guy this size and athletic ability, a guy we feel can fortify our front for the long term,” Douglas said.

The run on receivers started one pick after the Jets used No. 11 overall on Becton, as the Raiders selected Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs as the first of six wideouts in the opening round.

Just as the Giants could have used a top defensive player such as Simmons, Darnold surely would have welcomed one of the elite receivers. But this was a no-brainer for Douglas. You choose the big man first and then worry about wide receiver later – especially in a draft that is considered one of the deepest ever at wideout.

Two New York teams, both with young quarterbacks, and both with big-time pass protectors in the same draft and the same round.

In a sport that is all about choices, Gettleman and Douglas chose wisely.