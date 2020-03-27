It has been a dizzying ride through the early part of the NFL’s free agency and trading period, with an unprecedented series of quarterback changes and a host of signings among several elite players who aim to shift the balance of power throughout the league.

There’s still plenty of time left in the roster building process, and next month’s draft will no doubt have an important impact of what happens in 2020 and beyond. And there will be more key signings in the weeks and months to come, as teams take advantage of free agent bargains and the inevitable availability of veteran players who might be on the salary cap chopping block in the days and weeks ahead.

For now, here’s a look at the offseason winners and losers so far:

WINNERS

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay gets the biggest free agent prize of all, security the greatest quarterback in NFL history by signing Tom Brady to a two-year, $50 million deal. The Bucs aren’t getting Brady in his prime, but he’s certainly a major upgrade from interception-prone Jameis Winston, and he instantly puts Tampa Bay into the playoff equation. Brady will have the luxury of an excellent set of skill position players featuring wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as tight end O.J. Howard. And any fantasy football player looking for a late-round pick ought to consider tight end Cameron Brate, who figures to be targeted plenty in Brady’s offense.

Ravens: There’s no denying 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson was a disappointment in the Ravens’ stunning playoff loss at home to the Titans in the divisional round, but it’s also no secret the Ravens needed a defensive upgrade to lend support to the offense. Enter Calais Campbell, the veteran defensive end who was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars. He’s a terrific talent, an elite pass-rusher, and is one of the best locker room guys in the league. The Ravens signed Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, although the deal was voided because of ankle concerns. But make no mistake: Campbell is the kind of difference-maker the Ravens need as they push to get back to Super Bowl contention.

Jets: Joe Douglas had a ton of cap space to work with in his first full offseason as the general manager, but he spent smartly to fill several needs, instead of investing heavily for big-name players with exorbitant salaries. It’s a different dynamic from the Mike Maccagnan days, but Douglas was able to re-tool the offensive line by signing tackle George Fant and center Connor McGovern and re-signing guard Alex Lewis, who did solid work last year after being traded from Baltimore. Douglas opted not to spend big on Robby Anderson, getting Breshad Perriman at about half the price and still leaving himself in good position in a receiver-rich draft to address the position down the road. Douglas also left money to re-sign Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

Dolphins: Yes, the Dolphins still have a massive hole at quarterback, but that should be filled in the draft, with Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or possibly even Joe Burrow if they decide to move up to No. 1. In the meantime, Miami went aggressive on the open market, securing No. 1 cornerback Byron Jones, veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive end Shaq Lawson, running back Jordan Howard, center Ted Karras and even guard Ereck Flowers, the former Giants washout at offensive tackle who is much better suited inside. Miami spent much of last year preparing for a rebuild by shedding several salaries, and now they backfill with some smart signings. Once they get their long-term quarterback, they’ll soon be ready to emerge as a playoff contender.

Bills: It was a bold decision by GM Brandon Beane to trade for Vikings disgruntled receiver Stefon Diggs, but that’s the kind of go-for-it move you need to make for a team that is coming off a playoff season and is ready to be a consistent postseason team. Third-year quarterback Josh Allen will greatly benefit from having Diggs, as well as slot receiver Cole Beasley, a solid addition from last year. If any team is ready to take over for the Patriots now that Brady is out of the division, it’s Buffalo.

LOSERS

Texans: Bill O’Brien isn’t the most popular man in Houston these days, and for good reason. When you trade a future Hall of Fame receiver for an above-average running back … well, there’s your answer. DeAndre Hopkins, traded to Arizona, will no longer be Deshaun Watson’s go-to receiver, which creates a big vacuum for a Texans team that needs all the playmakers it can get. O’Brien has been given unlimited authority now that he’s been named the general manager, but a trade like this is why you’re better off having a GM be able to prevent a coach from making a big mistake.

Patriots: Bill Belichick was willing to give Brady one more year, just not two. So, it’s on to life after the greatest quarterback ever for the Patriots, who for the first time in two decades will have a different starter enter the season. Belichick is the greatest coach ever, so he’ll find a way to survive somehow, but the Patriots’ dynasty days are clearly over. And Brady wasn’t the only player leaving New England; the Patriots will be without Van Noy, Karras, special teams star Nate Ebner and cornerback Duron Harmon, among others. We haven’t ascribed the “R” word to the Patriots since 2000, but it truly is time for the rebuild.

Rams: The Rams were among the most aggressive teams the last two years in acquiring players as they became Super Bowl contenders, but they stretched the limits of their salary cap and are now paying the price. It’s been an offseason house cleaning so far with the release of running back Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews, and they also lost linebackers Cory Littleton and Dante Fowler and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. The window is still open for Sean McVay’s team, but perhaps not for much longer.

Cowboys: The Cowboys did re-sign Amari Cooper and made sure they kept Dak Prescott at least for the 2020 season on the franchise tag. But they were hit hard by free-agent losses, including Byron Jones, tight end Jason Witten, defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver Randall Cobb and defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Center Travis Frederick retired as well. That’s a lot of talent gone in one fell swoop, and Jerry Jones will need a big draft to help make up for the departures. He did manage to sign defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and safety Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, but there is much more work to be done.

Jaguars: This team is in nowhere land. The Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin and have proceeded to tear the team apart. Gone: quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback A.J. Bouye, and Calais Campbell. They slapped the franchise tag on pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but he has publicly stated his desire to play elsewhere. Gardner Minshew gets the call at quarterback following a promising rookie season, but the Jags seem far away from contending again.