It was a playoff weekend for the ages, a divisional-round quartet of games all decided on the final play with drama dripping from every scream-inducing twist and turn, capped by a game that will be talked about for generations.

Remember this because it may never happen again: Bengals, 49ers and Rams all winning on walk-off field goals and the greatest one of all, Kansas City beating the Bills in overtime on Patrick Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. This after Mahomes drove his team 44 yards in just 10 seconds to set up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal to send the game into OT.

It was football at its very best.

Believe it or not, it could have been even better.

That may be hard to imagine, especially in the Kansas City-Buffalo game, which featured an astonishing four lead changes from the two-minute warning to the overtime touchdown to Kelce. And though there is no need to put an asterisk next to the final result, there is a need for the NFL to re-examine its overtime format.

Not that anything would have changed the score or the outcome, but the fact that Josh Allen never got the chance to answer Mahomes’ touchdown in overtime is an issue that requires a rule change. It’s the same thing that happened to Mahomes in his first appearance in the conference championship game against Tom Brady’s Patriots in the 2018 playoffs. In a remarkable game that went into overtime, Brady led New England to a touchdown on its first drive in the extra period in a 37-31 win.

Many Kansas City fans lamented the fact that Mahomes didn’t get a shot at matching the score, and team owner Clark Hunt even proposed a rule change that would have awarded each team at least one possession in overtime, regardless of whether the team that had the ball first scored a touchdown. The idea behind the 2010 rule change for the regular season was to lessen the impact of which team won the coin toss, since it had previously become so easy for the team winning the toss to drive for the winning field goal in overtime. Owners instituted a reward for the team that scored a touchdown on its first possession — or scored a defensive touchdown or safety.

But between then and now, offenses have become so good — in part because of quarterback play, but also because of rule changes skewed heavily away from defenses — that the coin toss has now become nearly as important as it was when all it took to win in overtime was a field goal. You can argue that Buffalo’s defense, which had been the No. 1 unit during the regular season, should have done a better job against Kansas City to prevent a touchdown in the first place. And that argument is certainly valid.

You can also argue that the Bills blew it in the final minute of regulation by not using a squib kick after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left. Kansas City might have tried to return that kick, wasting precious seconds and giving Mahomes less time to drive the ball down the field. Then again, a Kansas City returner could have simply caught the ball and gone to the ground, which would have taken just one second off the clock and still left Mahomes with two plays to get in position for the tying field goal.

Be that as it may, the bottom line is still: Allen should have gotten one more shot at a chance to match Mahomes’ touchdown and keep the Bills’ hopes alive. After that, just have the teams play until the next score decides the winner. There is still a sudden-death element of excitement to the outcome, but there is also the fairness associated with a more equitable format.

Credit to Allen for not using the overtime rules as an excuse.

"The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that because if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating, too," Allen said after the game. "It is what it is at this point. We didn’t make enough plays. They made one more play than we did. That’s what it came down to."

Mahomes knows from firsthand experience how dejected Allen felt. He also now knows how elated Brady felt when he led the Patriots in their spectacular overtime win in Kansas City four years ago.

As does Mahomes' coach, Andy Reid.

"I had a chance to talk with Sean afterward," Reid said Monday of Bills coach Sean McDermott, "and that I'm sure is something they're going to look at again, too. And I wouldn't be opposed to it. It's a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses."

There have been other walk-off touchdowns in OT: Tim Tebow’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas against the Steelers in 2011. The Seahawks’ opening drive touchdown against Green Bay in the 2014 NFC Championship Game. And the most famous walk-off TD of all: Brady’s overtime drive against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, as the Patriots completed a remarkable comeback from a 28-3 deficit in a 34-28 win.

Does changing the format take some of the drama out of the game? Not necessarily. Just as the rule change awarding one possession for each team unless a touchdown or defensive score required some adjustment for fans, the same would hold true if teams had a chance to match a first-drive touchdown with a possession.

No excuses from Allen, who knew the rule. And now there’s no excuses from the NFL, which needs to change the format and make its already splendid product — the one that delivered four remarkable games over the weekend — even better.