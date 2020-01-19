KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He is now the face of the NFL, the transcendent talent who has captured the imagination of the league and its new generation of quarterbacks, the big-time player who puts in the kind of performance on the big stage that will make him an everlasting part of football history.

Patrick Mahomes, your time has come.

The Chiefs quarterback is blessed with a brilliant arm, breathtaking mobility and a champion’s heart, and all three were on display in his biggest moment in a Chiefs uniform. A year after he walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium following a disheartening overtime loss to Tom Brady’s Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes this time walked off having earned a chance to win his first Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for one of the most electrifying touchdowns in playoff history to lead the Chiefs to a 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC title game at Arrowhead. The Titans had vanquished the six-time champion Patriots and top-seeded Ravens in the previous two weeks, both on the road, but Mahomes made certain that the clock on Tennessee’s Cinderella season would strike midnight in the frigid, blustery conditions of the conference championship.

It is on to Miami for Mahomes and the Chiefs, as they will face off against the resurgent 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Exactly half a century after the Chiefs won their only Super Bowl title, Mahomes will now attempt to add another title and continue to build his legacy as the NFL’s brightest star.

Brady’s time is near an end at age 42, and Mahomes seems poised to take over as the next great quarterback. At age 24, it feels as if the Chiefs can be a championship contender for years to come.

The passing of the torch from Brady to Mahomes didn’t come last year, but something Brady told the young quarterback after the two had met in last year’s AFC title game still resonates.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The biggest thing Tom said to me was to just stay with the process and keep being who I am,” Mahomes said after beating the Titans. “That’s something that’s important [to hear from] a guy that’s had so much success every single year he’s been in the NFL. He goes out there every single day and he treats it like it’s the most important day. That’s something I’ll have in mind for my entire career.”

Mahomes put together an MVP season in 2018, his first year as a starter, throwing a staggering 50 touchdown passes. And while he didn’t put up those kinds of numbers this season – he had 26 touchdown passes and missed two games with a knee injury – he authored a legendary comeback win in the divisional round and then Sunday’s impressive win to put the Chiefs one step away from winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Last Sunday, he rallied the Chiefs from a 24-0 first-half deficit to the Texans by leading seven straight touchdown drives, including five scoring passes, to lead a 51-31 win. And this time, he confounded the upset-minded Titans with more incredible work through the air and one spectacular effort on the ground.

Tennessee had executed its plan to perfection in the early going, building a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. But as he had done the week before, Mahomes stared down the early deficit and brought out his magic act. After throwing a 20-yard TD strike to Tyreek Hill, he brought the Chiefs from their own 14 to the Titans’ 27 with just 23 seconds left before halftime. He called a play that was supposed to be a pass over the middle to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, with tight end Travis Kelce being his second read on an in-route. But Mahomes didn’t like the coverage against Hardman, and he noticed that there was plenty of running room to his left.

He sprinted toward the sidelines and initially planned to go out of bounds.

“As I got to the sidelines, I saw how much space that we had, because everybody [on defense] was trailing and defending the guys that were downfield,” Mahomes said. “I figured I could cut it up and get a couple extra yards.”

What he got instead was a play for the ages.

Mahomes tip-toed down the sidelines, keeping his feet in bounds, and then cut to his right. He bowled over two defenders inside the 5-yard line and then bulled his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

“Everybody knows he has an MVP arm,” wide receiver Demarcus Robinson said, “but he showed his MVP legs today.”

Tennessee was effectively done after that play. The Chiefs extended the lead to 35-17 in the fourth quarter before allowing a late touchdown.

“I think with this team, you can see that in every single player, we don’t care if we win 10-7 or we win 35-24,” Mahomes said. “We’re going to go out there and just find a way to win the football game, whatever it takes.”

As long as they have Mahomes, they have what it takes.

Fifty years after their last championship, the Chiefs’ savior is ready to deliver another.