MIAMI – Patrick Mahomes did as just about every other Super Bowl MVP does the morning after winning the Super Bowl. Not even 12 hours after the 24-year-old quarterback put on a spectacular fourth-quarter comeback in winning his first Vince Lombardi Trophy, he talked about doing it again.

"Win another one,” Mahomes said during Monday morning’s MVP press conference about what lies ahead. “That’s it.”

The glow of a Super Bowl championship is an all-powerful one, a light so bright that the thought of getting back to win another is irresistible. The reality is, however, that the vast majority of teams winning the Super Bowl one year won’t do so the next. Only three teams have been repeat winners – the 1992-93 Cowboys, the 1997-98 Broncos and the 2003-04 Patriots – since 1990.

So yes, the odds the Chiefs put together another Super Bowl run after the 2020 season are against them. That said, it is not unreasonable to believe that the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes partnership will be back here again. And maybe again and again.

Mahomes might just be the most gifted young quarterback the NFL has ever seen – which is saying a lot, given how many brilliant young passers have given us so many thrills in the celebrated history of this league. He’s just 24 years old, already has a regular season MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, thanks to his thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

He clearly was not at his best for three quarters of Sunday night’s game, and it actually looked as if his mistakes might doom the Chiefs and once more prevent Reid from winning a Super Bowl. But like all truly great players, Mahomes summoned his best when his team needed it most. That was exemplified best by his brilliant 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-15 and under a heavy pass rush. That play right there was Mahomes at his finest, and it sparked the quarterback’s third straight playoff comeback, this one a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter.

He vanquished the Texans after being down, 24-0. And solved the Titans after going down 17-7 in the first half. And now the 49ers, who seemed comfortably ahead by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter but then succumbed to Mahomes’ greatness in the end.

“We were down by quite a little bit each game,” Reid said. “The guys are resilient. They’re mentally tough. They trust each other. They don’t care if they’re up or down, they’re going to bear down to win the game.”

But that only happens because of Mahomes. Only a handful of quarterbacks have that kind of ability – with Joe Montana and Tom Brady topping that list of clutch playoff performers – and Mahomes might be right there with them by the time his career is over. He may already be better than anyone else in today’s NFL, and there’s no reason to believe we won’t judge his career in historic terms.

He is a great quarterback with a terrific cast of players around him, which means there’s every reason to believe he can – and will – do this again. Quite simply, the Chiefs are not a one-and-done Super Bowl team.

“We’ve got explosive players,” Reid said. “We got guys that trust each other, that’s the biggest thing. When you’re down by 24 points, you don’t collapse as a team mentally. They keep firing, and the defense rallies and special teams rally. Somewhere along the line, each group has that opportunity to change the game.”

That is especially true with Mahomes, who is that rare player with the ability to singlehandedly lift his team when it appears all hope is lost.

As long as you have Mahomes, you have a chance.

And when you have Mahomes playing for an offense that includes the kind of weapons he’s had at his disposal – including wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, as well as tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams, who was splendid against the 49ers – you have a dominant team capable of beating anyone.

There’s more. The Chiefs’ defense, once considered the team’s Achilles’ heel, now has the kind of versatility and game-changing ability as any defense in the league. The addition of defensive end Frank Clark was incalculably huge, and his fourth-quarter sacks of Ryan Tannehill in the AFC Championship Game and Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl were massive. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is a difference-maker the Chiefs hadn’t had until this year. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the best interior players in the game.

Then there’s the defensive mastermind: Steve Spagnuolo. Brought in by Reid to fix a chronically weak defense, Spagnuolo excelled in Year 1 the same way he did with the Giants in 2007. He won Super Bowls both times by getting the most out of his talent and out-thinking some of the great offensive thinkers in football – up to and including San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan.

But none of this happens without the most indispensable player of all. Mahomes, who likely soon will be signed to the richest contract in NFL history – and deservedly so – is the one who makes it all possible. For the next dozen years or so, there’s no reason to believe he can’t produce performances as good or better than the ones he has already compiled in just two full seasons as the starter.

“You understand how hard it is,” Mahomes said. “It was awesome to be able to [win a championship] this year. I’m going to enjoy it for the next couple of weeks but knowing that the mindset is we’re going to get back grinding this offseason. Go back in and try to do more stuff, because we know everybody’s going to be gunning for us.”

He’s right about that. When you win, there is a target on your back, and everyone gives you their best shot. But this team, this coach and this quarterback are good enough to withstand those shots and come out with a Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end.

It may not happen next year but make no mistake: It will happen again. And not just once.