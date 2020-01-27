MIAMI — Patrick Mahomes got the text from his girlfriend telling him the news that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

He didn’t believe her.

“I thought it was fake,” Mahomes said Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Mahomes’ disbelief was how the rest of us reacted to the shocking loss of the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend. No, this could not possibly be. Not like this. Not Kobe.

“It’s just such a tragedy for him and his family and every other family [of the victims],” Mahomes said of the crash, which took the lives of nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore. They were on their way to the Bryant’s Mamba Academy for her basketball game.

Mahomes’ never got to meet Bryant, and while he didn’t model his own basketball game as a high school player after the former Lakers’ star, the Chiefs’ quarterback said Bryant had a profound influence on him, nonetheless.

“The impact he made in my life, it was huge,” Mahomes said. “The way he was able to go about every single day when I was a kid, and the work ethic and the intensity that he had to be great every single day.”

It’s the way Mahomes has conducted his own career, and his willingness to grind every day is similar to the way Bryant carved out his legacy with the Lakers. Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships before retiring in 2016. He’s the fourth all-time leading scorer in NBA history, was the NBA Finals MVP twice and won the regular season MVP award in 2008.

Mahomes still has most of his career in front of him, having played just two seasons as the Chiefs starter. But like Bryant did in the NBA, Mahomes has captivated the imagination of NFL fans with a brilliance rarely seen among young quarterbacks. Mahomes was the 2018 MVP after throwing 50 touchdown passes, and while Lamar Jackson likely will win that award this year, it is Mahomes who is one step away from producing the biggest prize of all: a Super Bowl victory.

He has carried the Chiefs to this point, throwing eight touchdown passes and no interceptions in Kansas City’s first two playoff victories. He also ran for the go-ahead score in the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans, who had defeated the Patriots and the Ravens before facing Mahomes.

Yes, there is a little bit of Bryant in Mahomes, that championship charisma that only the great ones possess. The 24-year-old quarterback loves the big stage, and he is now on the biggest one of all. But maybe Mahomes will carry some of Bryant’s legacy with him onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, where the Chiefs will face the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“Even to this day, I still watch videos on YouTube the day before games, just listen to him talk and how he puts everything in perspective,” Mahomes said. “Being great on and off the field with his kids, and his business ventures and obviously his play. It’s a tragic thing. Prayers to his family, but he made a huge impact in my life.”

The pall of Bryant’s passing was very much in evidence on what is supposed to be one of the most festive nights on the NFL calendar. Media Night is a chance for the players to have a rollicking good time, to engage in a little fun with reporters, many of whom ask offbeat questions to try and solicit noteworthy and sometimes wacky answers.

But before the players made their appearance at Marlins Park, a moment of silence was observed as a still picture of Bryant was shown on the video board. It was a somber reminder that we have lost one of the greatest athletes of all time, a basketball legend who touched so many lives.

Mahomes was one of those whom Bryant touched, even though the two had never spoken.

Rest assured, his legacy will be well represented in Mahomes.

“Just how hard he worked, how he strived to be the best every day,” Mahomes said. “That’s what I learned from Kobe. That’s what I try to do every single day.”

Mahomes hasn’t yet risen to the stature of Bryant and may never equal that legacy. But with a chance to win the first of what he hopes will be many championships, the quarterback will have his athletic idol on his mind. And maybe there will be some more Kobe YouTube videos to watch the night before Super Bowl LIV.