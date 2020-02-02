MIAMI GARDENS — On the same field where Joe Montana authored one of the greatest Super Bowl comebacks, Patrick Mahomes added another piece of history in crafting his own NFL legend, using the kind of late-game magic Montana once summoned to beat the latter-day 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

Back then, this place was called Joe Robbie Stadium when Montana, tailing the Bengals 16-13, took over from his own 8-yard line with 3:20 left. He looked up into the crowd, told teammate Harris Barton to look up into the stands because John Candy was there, and calmly drove the 49ers for the winning touchdown, finishing it off with a scoring strike to John Taylor in a 20-16 win in Bill Walsh’s final NFL game.

It’s now called Hard Rock Stadium, and Mahomes added to his burgeoning legacy with a third straight playoff comeback, this time on the game’s biggest stage.

He’d been unexpectedly ineffective in the early part of the second half, throwing two critical interceptions to open the door for the 49ers, who responded with 10 points off the turnovers to take a 20-10 lead on the strength of Jimmy Garoppolo’s passing and the running of Raheem Mostert.

But with the kind of breathtaking flourish that Montana summoned 31 years earlier, Mahomes authored a spectacular fourth-quarter comeback with two touchdown drives, the first culminating with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce and the second a five-yard run around right end by tailback Damien Williams.

Williams then blew it open on a 38-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, giving the Chiefs a 31-20 lead and giving Kansas City its first Super Bowl championship in half a century. Fifty years after Hank Stram and Len Dawson beat the Vikings at Tulane Stadium in Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs made the most of their first trip back to the title game.

At last.

Mahomes delivered a Super Bowl championship for 61-year-old head coach Andy Reid, providing the only missing piece to a wonderful career.

At last.

Reid had been this far once before, losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. But this time, he had a quarterback for the ages in Mahomes, and the 24-year-old son of former Major League pitcher Patrick Mahomes came through for the venerable coach.

Montana gave Walsh a third Super Bowl title on this field in what would be Walsh’s final game as an NFL coach, and Mahomes now gives Reid his first title.

But it may not be the last. Unlike Walsh, who was burned out after a brilliant 10-year career with the 49ers, Reid has no intentions of stepping aside any time soon. He’ll get to ride the wave with Mahomes, continuing on his way with arguably the most gifted passer in today’s NFL.

The Mahomes-Reid partnership may be just beginning, in fact.

This one certainly wasn’t the way they’d drawn it up, though.

It was Mahomes who produced the uncharacteristic mistakes in this one, throwing two killer interceptions in the second half against a resurgent 49ers’ defense that is loaded with first-round talent and certainly played like it on the biggest stage of all. Two pass attempts to Tyreek Hill, and two critical interceptions. The first came in the third quarter, when Mahomes threw into the arms of linebacker Fred Warner, and the second one early in the fourth quarter, when he threw behind Hill and the ball caromed off his hands to Tarvarius Moore.

Mahomes had been perfect up to Sunday’s game, throwing a combined eight interceptions in stirring comeback wins in the divisional round and AFC title game. But when the Chiefs needed him to be at his best, he was at his worst. Mahomes had only one previous game in his two years as a starter in which he threw more interceptions than touchdown passes, and really didn’t have a truly bad game on his resume.

He was not himself, unable at first to summon the kind of performance that had been typical of his meteoric rise in just two full seasons as a starter. He’d taken over in 2018 for Alex Smith and produced an MVP season with 50 touchdown passes. His numbers dipped in the 2019 regular season, when he had 26 touchdown passes, but he still showed plenty of resourcefulness in leading the Chiefs to AFC West title and a critical first-round bye.

But just as he did in comeback wins over the Texans and Titans, he came up with more late-game magic against the 49ers.

He was magnificent. Just when it seemed as if the 49ers had him buried under the weight of a relentless pass rush and smart play in the secondary, Mahomes did as only the great ones can do. He summoned the wherewithal to make the big plays — including a deep pass to Tyreek Hill to spark his first comeback drive of the fourth quarter and another one to Sammy Watkins to lead the second.

And he ended he each drive where it needed to be in the end zone.

His championship dreams now complete, Mahomes can take his rightful place with some of the great ones in the NFL. And by the time his career is over, there might be more where that came from.

For now, it is time to admire his first title.

The first of what could be more. The great one was great, especially when he needed it most.