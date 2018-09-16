This is the kind of game we all expected from Sam Darnold.

Only it wasn’t.

Darnold was downright mediocre Sunday in a 20-12 loss to the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, throwing two brutal interceptions and making the kind of mistakes you assume a rookie quarterback will make. All part of the growing pains just about every rookie is bound to make.

But with the job he did opening night in a nationally televised, 48-17 win over the Lions – especially the way he rallied after that pick-6 on his very first NFL regular-season snap – he raised the bar of expectation.

Darnold performed almost seamlessly in training camp and the preseason to make it a no-brainer for Todd Bowles to name him the starter. And his composure after that pick-6 signaled Darnold was ready to make good on his potential more quickly than most.

Yet here he was in Week 2, looking very much like a rookie and turning the follow-up to Monday night’s tour de force into a sobering reminder of how arduous this NFL apprenticeship can be.

“Every loss I have as a team, every loss I have as an individual, whether it’s a game or whether it’s a play, I’m going to take that as a lesson, a lesson that I can learn,” Darnold said.

There were many lessons to be learned in this one.

Darnold admittedly was placed in poor field position through much of the game – thanks to poor special- teams play, combined with the Dolphins' alert maneuvering for field position. But most of his struggles were self-imposed. He threw an interception on a slant route to Quincy Enunwa at the Jets’ 46, which led to a Miami touchdown in the first quarter. So that’s two first-quarter interceptions that led to scores in back-to-back games.

He was productive enough after that, finishing with 334 passing yards and a touchdown to Bilal Powell, a 28-yarder on the Jets’ first drive of the third quarter to make it 20-6.

Darnold took the blame for his second interception, although he wasn’t entirely at fault. The Jets had forced a huge turnover, as Jordan Jenkins sacked Ryan Tannehill on the first play after Darnold’s touchdown pass. Jenkins recovered the ball at Miami's 12, giving the Jets a prime opportunity to pull to within a score.

Bates called for Terrelle Pryor to run a skinny post into the end zone. Pryor lined up to the far right and raced upfield, trying to get as close as he could to cornerback Xavien Howard before cutting inside. But Pryor said he should have started his cut to the middle earlier and was thus behind the throw when Darnold delivered the ball that Howard intercepted.

“I cut [the route] off a little shorter before stepping on [Howard’s] toes,” Pryor said. “He wasn’t really moving because it was in the red zone. That’s the mistake I had there, and we paid for it. I let the quarterback down.”

Darnold took the blame, though.

“I put that on myself,” he said. “I could have put the ball up a little more, give [Pryor] a chance to go up and snag it with his big body and his long arms. Thought I could have given him a better chance to go get the ball.”

It was a monumental mistake when the Jets couldn’t afford another one.

“Whenever you get a turnover in the red zone,” Darnold said, “you want to be able to put that one in the end zone. We got to make 'em pay for turning the ball over and we just gave it right back to them.”

A hard lesson learned, although certainly an understandable one, considering Darnold, 21, is the youngest rookie quarterback to go into a season as a starter since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. And he did show grit with two more second-half drives for field goals.

It wasn’t enough, and the Jets’ euphoria after Monday night’s win evaporated in a dispiriting loss to their long-standing AFC East rivals. There is little time to lament this clunker, with a Thursday night matchup against the improved Browns in Cleveland.

“You look at all the plays you wish you had back,” Darnold said. “That goes for every game you lose. Short week, we got a game Thursday, so got to get right back at it and put this one behind us as soon as we can.”