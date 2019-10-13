It took only a few seconds for Sam Darnold to realize this was going to be a good day.

A very good day.

The first time Darnold touched the football during a game in more than a month, he knew. Darnold heard the play call in his headset from coach Adam Gase, walked up to the line of scrimmage and awaited the snap from center Ryan Kalil.

“I knew the coverage right away,” Darnold said a few minutes after the Jets’ 24-22 win over the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. “Right when I whipped my head around (after taking the snap and faking a handoff to Le’Veon Bell), I knew what to do with the ball.”

Darnold saw wide receiver Demaryius Thomas streaking across the middle of the field and delivered a perfect strike that Thomas caught in stride, good for a 17-yard completion.

“That pass I made to DT, I knew we were going to have a good game offensively,” Darnold said. “It was that kind of a day.”

Darnold had missed the previous three games while recovering from mononucleosis, and the Jets were a complete mess without him. They lost to the Browns, then the Patriots and Eagles. After backup Trevor Siemian suffered a fractured ankle against the Browns, poor Luke Falk didn’t stand a chance. He didn’t belong on an NFL field, and the Jets’ 0-4 start was a testament to that reality.

Darnold’s return made all the difference in the world, and his play reflected it in a gutsy win over the Cowboys. He went 23-for-32 for 338 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception for a 113.8 rating, plenty good enough for the Jets to jump-start their season and give them a chance of being relevant at the very least.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And playoff-worthy at the very best.

It’s still a long way from here to the tournament, and history is very much against teams that start off 0-4. But the Jets now have a functional offense with Darnold’s return, and the entire team fed off No. 14 being back under center.

“He did a damn good job,” said safety Jamal Adams, who assured the victory with his blitz up the middle on the Cowboys’ two-point conversion in the final minute. “We have a lot of faith in Sam. He wasn’t drafted in the top five for no reason. He’s a hell of a leader, a hell of a competitor.”

And a hell of a thrower.

Darnold was on target through most of the game, with one glaring exception, and he made a throw that ignited the victory. After Adams and Quinnen Williams stopped quarterback Dak Prescott on fourth-and-2 from the Jets’ 7, Gase called for a deep throw to speedy wide receiver Robby Anderson. Darnold hoisted the ball skyward and Anderson got under it near midfield. He wasn’t touched the rest of the way, going 92 yards, the second-longest offensive touchdown in franchise history.

Boom.

“The way the safety bit down on the run, I just knew I had to put it out there,” Darnold said.

The momentum swing of the fourth-down stop and the touchdown were pivotal moments in the game. And maybe the season.

“To win the way we had to win it … all the little things that had to happen in the fourth quarter, that’s the way we had to win,” said Gase, who got his first win as the Jets’ coach. “Our guys needed that.”

Darnold was the biggest part of that win, although he wasn’t without fault and helped keep the Cowboys in the game. Darnold misfired on a pass to Jamison Crowder as the Jets were driving deep in Dallas territory. The ball was picked off by cornerback Jourdan Lewis at the Cowboys’ 6.

The Jets were up 21-9 at the time and were fortunate that Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a 40-yard field goal attempt on the next possession. But Darnold knows he could have all but put the game away there.

“Bad read on my part,” Darnold said. “I just made a really bad throw and a really bad read.”

Darnold had hoped to return last week against the Eagles, but his spleen hadn’t returned to its normal size upon being examined two days before the game. Gase had been heavily criticized for giving Darnold all the first-team reps during the week, which left Falk less prepared than he might have been. But Darnold himself believes he benefited from the extra work.

“I definitely think the two weeks of practice helped,” Darnold said. “It hurt Luke, but looking back on it, it helped me for this game (against the Cowboys).”

And that was a gamble worth taking for Gase, who didn’t have a shot against the Eagles even if Falk had every first-team rep during the week. Better to have Darnold ready for this one.

The coach and the quarterback were both on point, and the Jets were able to claim their first win of the season and, more importantly, reclaim hope.