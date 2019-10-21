Sam Darnold stood at the podium Thursday, pondered the question for a moment and responded with a positively glowing assessment of the Jets’ offense. Noting that the team still was awaiting the return of tight end Chris Herndon, he nevertheless felt absolutely giddy about the possibilities.

“Once all the guys are back together,” Darnold said, “I think we’re unstoppable as an offense. Or we can be. It’s just up to us and how we execute. I think we’re capable of [scoring] so many points . . . The sky’s the limit for us.”

Oh, my.

The timing of that assessment couldn’t have been worse.

Four days later, the Patriots put on a defensive masterpiece that undid all the positivity Darnold had put forth.

And then some.

With mastermind Bill Belichick confusing Darnold to the point that he was heard saying, “I’m seeing ghosts,” the Jets’ second-year quarterback looked completely lost against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Darnold had seemed so self-assured coming into the game. Returning from a three-game absence because of mononucleosis, he looked mostly terrific against the Cowboys in a 24-22 win that seemed to inject at least some hope in the Jets’ season after an 0-4 start.

He looked poised. He looked confident. He played very well. So well that maybe he developed a false sense of security.

How else can you explain a player looking so good one week and so completely discombobulated the next?

Darnold looked no better than Luke Falk, who quarterbacked the Jets in the first matchup against the Patriots and no longer is in the NFL.

Darnold’s night of misery began early. On the Jets’ first possession, he was picked off by safety Devin McCourty at the Jets’ 18. Early in the second quarter, Darnold was sacked at the Jets’ 42 and lost a fumble that the Patriots converted into a touchdown for a 24-0 lead.

It was so bad for Darnold, who was mic’d up for the ESPN broadcast, that he was heard saying “I’m seeing ghosts” while sitting on the Jets’ bench. It no doubt will go down as yet another symbol of the Jets’ abject frustration against the Patriots, joining the infamous “Butt Fumble” by Mark Sanchez in 2012.

The night got worse for Darnold in the third quarter.

He attempted a pass over the middle for Robby Anderson, but facing a heavy blitz, rushed the throw and was picked off by Stephon Gilmore.

And more.

With the Jets backed up inside their 5 after a New England punt, Ryan Kalil’s snap sailed over Darnold’s head and into the end zone. Darnold batted the ball out of the back of the end zone, incurring a penalty that resulted in a Patriots safety to make it 26-0.

And still more.

Darnold had good field position after an interception, but he couldn’t connect in the back of the end zone with Demaryius Thomas. He threw off his back foot and his pass sailed right into the arms of cornerback Terrence Brooks.

Games like this leave scars, and Darnold undoubtedly will feel the pain of this one for a long time. Maybe for the rest of his career. After all, Sanchez is still associated with his embarrassing moment from nearly seven years ago.

That Darnold experienced his own Patriots hell so soon after he expressed such optimism about the Jets’ offense makes it even worse. It is a moment he will have to live with, and the only way it can truly begin to fade away is if he puts together the kind of performances expected of a No. 3 overall draft pick.

And even then, it will always be a haunting reminder: the night Darnold saw ghosts.