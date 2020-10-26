"With the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select . . . Sam Darnold, quarterback, USC."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed Darnold to the NFL with those words on April 26, 2018, and the two men shared the obligatory bear hug on a makeshift stage at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Wearing a navy blue suit, a brown tie and a Jets cap, Darnold began his career with unbridled optimism as the quarterback who might finally rescue the Jets from years of disappointment and maybe, just maybe, be to this generation of Jets fans what Joe Namath was to a previous one.

It was a much more subdued Darnold who stood behind a microphone in the Jets’ locker room late Sunday afternoon, answering reporters’ questions on a Zoom call with clipped answers a few minutes after the Jets fell to 0-7 with an 18-10 loss to the Bills at MetLife Stadium. His smile was gone. His expression was one of disappointment and almost resignation over how badly things have turned out in his third — and possibly final — season in New York.

His coach saw the frustration and later took him aside for an impromptu meeting to try and lift his spirits. But Darnold sounded no better on Monday; though he tried his best to put a positive spin on a situation that simply doesn’t offer one, he sounded defeated.

"Obviously, we’re not where we want to be right now," Darnold said on a conference call. "We’re 0-7. It’s not ideal."

Not ideal? It’s about as bad as it can get for the 23-year-old quarterback. Where Darnold once was considered the team’s salvation, he may now have just nine games remaining in his time with the Jets. They are careening toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and if they are awarded that choice, it will mean Darnold is the quarterback of the worst team in football.

It may also mean that general manager Joe Douglas might very well look to another quarterback — Trevor Lawrence of Clemson — as Darnold’s successor.

Life comes at you fast in the NFL, doesn’t it?

Darnold has always maintained a sense of professionalism about his job, never second-guessing his coaches and never blaming his teammates — even if it would be entirely understandable if he did both. Darnold has been a victim of bad timing throughout his career with the Jets, seeing the coach who drafted him, Todd Bowles, fired after the quarterback’s first NFL season. And now seeing Bowles’ successor, Adam Gase, flame out in spectacular fashion in his second season.

It is virtually inconceivable that Gase will be back next season, and it seems logical that a new coach would benefit from a new quarterback on his rookie contract as Douglas continues to reconstruct the roster. Darnold doesn’t publicly address that scenario, but he is well aware of the dynamic and the speculation it has spawned.

"I mean, I have social media," Darnold said last week. "I’ve seen some of the things."

The noise will only get louder the more the Jets lose. They face defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City on the road on Sunday and are already 20-point underdogs.

But Darnold shouldn’t lose hope entirely, even if his best hope for a successful NFL career lies somewhere outside the New York metropolitan area. Some free advice for a talented, hard-working quarterback with terrific leadership skills: Hang in, play the long game and opportunity will present itself in the years ahead.

Look no further than another quarterback whose career was mired in mediocrity under Gase. Like Darnold, Ryan Tannehill was a former first-round pick of the Dolphins who was inherited by Gase when he took over as coach in 2016. The Dolphins went to the playoffs in Gase’s first season in Miami, but after two straight years with no postseason berth, Gase was dismissed and then landed with the Jets.

Tannehill was a middling quarterback in Miami and was traded by general manager Chris Grier in 2019 to the Titans for minimal compensation. The deal was Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to Tennessee for the Titans’ seventh-round pick last year and a fourth-rounder in 2020.

Today, the 32-year-old Tannehill is in the conversation for this year’s MVP.

The Titans are 5-1 atop the AFC South, and Tannehill has 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He helped Tennessee get to the playoffs last season, reaching the AFC Championship Game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

It was a long and sometimes uncertain path for Tannehill, but he hung around and seized his opportunity when it presented itself.

Darnold may have to travel a similar path if the Jets move on from him, but at 23, time is still very much on his side. So is talent. Darnold is a capable quarterback who can succeed in the right situation. Like the one that fellow Class of 2018 quarterback Josh Allen finds himself in with the Bills. Buffalo has had coaching stability with Sean McDermott and patient roster-building by general manager Brandon Beane. After Sunday’s win over the Jets, the Bills are 5-2 and strong contenders for the AFC East title.

I have no doubt that Darnold could have similar success in Buffalo, if given the same cast around him. Instead, he’s stuck in no-man’s land with the Jets, where there will be three coaches and two general managers in four years. It’s an unwinnable situation. Given Darnold’s dejected demeanor in recent days, maybe he’s starting to realize it, too.

Maybe one day he’ll have a chance like Tannehill to look back on this chapter of his career as a learning experience on the way to something better.

Much better.