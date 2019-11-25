There was one way and one way only for Sam Darnold to recover from the most humiliating experience of his athletic life.

Darnold was about as low as a quarterback can get when Bill Belichick did a number on him in the Patriots’ 33-0 mauling on Oct. 21 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets’ second-year quarterback had four interceptions – it could very well have been six – and he was left mumbling to himself on the sidelines.

“Seeing ghosts,” Darnold said in confusion, a moment captured as a result of him being mic’d up for the television broadcast.

It was the perfect metaphor for a mind-numbingly bad night for Darnold. A week out from Halloween, Darnold experienced the kind of mental and physical beatdown that can leave a permanent scar on some quarterbacks. Look no further than one of Darnold’s predecessors who came to the Jets as a potential first-round savior from USC. Mark Sanchez was never quite the same after the “Butt Fumble” against the Patriots on Nov. 22, 2012, when he ran into Brandon Moore’s rear end, fumbled and watched helplessly as the Patriots returned it for a first-half touchdown in a 49-19 loss.

Sanchez played only four more games for the Jets, throwing just one touchdown pass.

Darnold was “ghosted” by the Patriots at a much earlier time in his career than Sanchez, who was in his fourth season with the Jets at the time of the “Butt Fumble.” But the potential psychological side effects were no less perilous. In fact, you could argue that Darnold’s moment of ignominy was even more of a challenge to recover from, since it happened so early in his development.

But there was only one alternative for Darnold, and that was to play his way out of it. No amount of talking-to by his coaches, teammates, friends or family could adequately overcome the problem. There was nothing more that could be done with practice.

The only choice was to play his way out of it.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That didn’t happen right away, of course. He was erratic in a 30-21 loss to Jacksonville the next week, throwing three more picks. And there was another brutal interception near the goal line in a pathetic loss to the previously winless Dolphins the following game.

But Darnold’s stat line has been nearly flawless since. Over his last three games – all wins in which the Jets scored 34 points – he has a combined seven touchdown passes, two rushing scores and just one interception. In Sunday’s 34-3 pummeling of the Raiders at MetLife Stadium, he had two TD throws and another on the ground. His rating of 127.8 was just a few ticks below his career best of 128.4 against the Packers last year.

He’s seeing the field better. He’s commanding the huddle better. He’s making better decisions. And he’s being much more careful with the football.

And yes, there has been some derring-do, too. Like that 31-yard completion to Robby Anderson against the Raiders, when Darnold scrambled to his left while throwing against his body, lofting the ball over a defender’s outstretched fingers and finding Anderson over the middle.

Adam Gase had his heart in his throat on that one, but sometimes coaches need to let their quarterbacks dare to be great.

“I’m sure the first thing out of my mouth to him was, ‘Can you please run that next time?’” Gase cracked. But the coach also called it an “unbelievable throw.”

Overall, Darnold has been much more careful with the ball.

“The amount of plays he ran out of pocket, didn’t force anything and just getting rid of the ball, throwing it out of bounds,” tailback Le’Veon Bell said. “That’s growth.”

It is indeed.

Bell has never been with a quarterback this young, having been drafted by the Steelers in 2013 when Ben Roethlisberger was a fully-formed star quarterback with two Super Bowl victories on his resume. To see Darnold’s career from the ground up has been a rare treat.

“I continue to keep having to [be reminded by] the fact that I’ve never played with a younger guy so for me it’s amazing seeing him, each and every day, every rep,” Bell said. “Him as a player, him as a leader, he can only get better from here.”

Darnold is careful not to look too far ahead. In fact, he took so much heat for even hinting that a playoff run might be possible after the Jets beat the Giants earlier this month that he no longer talks about the postseason. In fact, it’s as if he feels it’s required to say “take it one week at a time” in every press conference.

“It really starts by thinking one week at a time,” he said. “With that mindset comes one day at a time.”

Whatever works.

Darnold has recovered from last month’s MetLife horror show, and he did it the only way possible: He did it himself.