INDIANAPOLIS – Giants president and co-owner John Mara said earlier this week he is “skeptical” that major changes will be made to the NFL’s replay system to address plays such as the controversial pass interference call near the end of the Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game. But there might still be some changes to the league’s officiating procedures that could address similar calls – or non-calls.

Mara, an influential member of the competition committee, is most concerned about unintended consequences of adding penalties to the replay challenge system. And while there might be no significant action taken to adjust the replay and coaches challenge format, the addition of a “sky judge” could help alleviate controversial officiating decisions.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Friday that the league will give serious consideration to adding an eighth official who would be responsible to calling penalties that might be missed by on-field officials. The eighth official would be stationed in a booth above the field of play and could decide on a limited number of penalties, including pass interference and personal fouls.

And there still could be changes made to the replay challenge system, with Vincent saying that seven teams have submitted proposals addressing the replay and coaches challenge system. It remains to be seen if any of the plans – or the addition of a “sky judge” – will garner enough support among owners. Any rules change requires approval of at least 24 of the league’s 32 owners. The owners will meet next month in Phoenix to discuss replay and officiating.

The idea of a “sky judge” makes plenty of sense. It would give the officiating crew another important set of eyes, a person who could make use of replays of controversial calls and then consult with on-field officials to make a call. In theory, such an official could have overturned the play near the end of the Rams-Saints game that caused so much controversy. The Rams got away with an obvious pass interference penalty on a third-down, forcing the Saints into a field goal try instead of giving them a first down. The Rams went on to win the game in overtime.

Coaches should be afforded the luxury of challenging penalties, something that is not currently in the replay challenge system. There’s simply no reason obvious officiating decisions like the one in the Rams-Saints game can’t be corrected. But if there’s still no appetite among the owners to go in that direction, then the “sky judge” might be the next best thing. Especially if that official is given discretion in studying plays from above the field of play and having the use of replays available.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made about as good a case as anyone this week at the Scouting Combine in addressing the weaknesses of the current officiating system.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We got all this technology and the fans actually have a better view of the game from an officiating standpoint than the officials do,” he said. “So, these clear and obvious mistakes that are inevitably gonna get made -- it's not just one play in a championship game -- it happens every single week, OK, because the job is so tough, it moves so fast and the angles aren't great. If we can put somebody up there in the box that's got a better angle that can help officiate the game from up there, let's do that. If we can add more plays into replay, let's do that. Because at the end of the game it's about the credibility of the sport, and we can't have the other leagues out-pacing us in terms of the use of technology to make sure the games are fair and well-officiated.”

Bravo, coach.

The bottom line for Harbaugh is something we can all agree on.

“Let’s make sure at the end of the day the fans walk out of the stadium and walk away from the TV sets knowing that was a good, hard-fought, well-played, fairly officiated game, and the outcome is as it should be,” Harbaugh said. “That it was correct and the right team won the game.”