He’s 43 years old, has won more championships than any quarterback in NFL history, owns just about every meaningful record there is and now this:

Tom Brady’s two-decades long ownership of the NFL continued with yet another magical run to a Super Bowl championship, this time against the quarterback who seemed poised to inherit the mantle as the game’s greatest passer and produce a Brady-like run of his own.

That time will have to wait for Patrick Mahomes, if it happens at all. Brady has added yet another championship to his legendary career, surpassing even the great Michael Jordan with his seventh NFL title. He won his seventh Super Bowl title, and it was his fifth Super MVP for the G.O.A.T., who dominated defending champion Kansas City in a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV.

The greatest ever just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible.

Brady was 21-of-29 for 201 and three touchdown passes – all to a pair of former Patriots teammates. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to reunite with Brady, had two touchdowns and Antonio Brown, who was banished from New England after just one game in 2019 because of repeated off-field problems, had another.

It never gets old for Brady, does it? He already has outlasted so many of his rivals – from Peyton and Eli Manning, to Philip Rivers and Kurt Warner, to Brett Favre and soon-to-be-retired Drew Brees. And yet he sees no reason to think it will end any time soon.

"I think I’ll know when it’s time (to retire)," he said during the week. "I don’t know when that time will come, but I think I’ll know, and I’ll understand that I gave everything I could to get to this game. You put a lot into it. I don’t think I could ever go at this half-assed. I have to put everything into it."

He’ll know that time has arrived when he doesn’t "feel like I can commit to the team in a way that the team needs me, then I think that’s probably time to walk away."

But that time is not now. Not after another magnificent run to the championship, maybe his most impressive ever. He left the only NFL team and the only NFL coach he’d ever known for a chance to dictate a future on his own terms. And just as he’d did so often with the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, he performed so brilliantly and lifted everyone else around him.

And lifted another Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft.

Yes, there were some bumps along the way – up to and including the time he lost track of downs in a mid-season loss to the Bears. But Brady’s Bucs were unbeaten after their bye week and then won three road playoff games to earn the right to play the biggest home game of the season – at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV. So much history along the way, so why not add one more by becoming the first quarterback to play in his home stadium in a Super Bowl.

He made the most of it with an error-free game and complemented an extraordinary effort by a Bucs defense led by former Jets head coach Todd Bowles, who called a positively brilliant game to contain Mahomes & Co.

While Kansas City imploded with a series of mistakes – including eight penalties for 95 yards in the first half alone – Brady calmly led the Tampa defense on three first-half touchdown drives to set the stage for a convincing victory.

He hit Gronkowski on a tight end screen for Tampa’s first touchdown, found the big guy again on a 17-yard strike in the end zone to make it 14-3 and then hit Brown on a slant route from a yard out to make it 21-6.

Mahomes has been such a magnificent comeback quarterback in his time with Kansas City, but he simply didn’t have it this time. With Bowles’ defense bearing down on him relentlessly, in large part because Kansas City was without its two starting tackles due to injury, he couldn’t get anything going and was down 31-9 in the second half.

Brady has had better statistical performances in Super Bowls, but his calm leadership was instrumental in producing the win. Just as he had done in New England, Brady came up with the big play when he had to and let the other team make mistakes. On this night, Kansas City made plenty of them, and Brady made none of them.

Brady could easily walk off into his NFL sunset, secure in the knowledge that he has produced the greatest career in pro football history, a career that may never be equaled. But like all great champions, Brady has become addicted to winning, and the lure of competition will keep calling.

He already was talking about things he might work on during the offseason, and that was even before the game. Now that he has another championship, he’ll do as he has done since winning his first title nearly two decades ago.

He’ll come back and try to win it again.