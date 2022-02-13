INGLEWOOD, Calif. — He went west to seek his football dreams after a dozen years’ worth of frustration in Detroit, a quarterback who loved the Lions team he grew up with but who desperately wanted a chance to win a championship before it was too late.

Finally, Matthew Stafford got what he was looking for. But only with a huge helping hand from two homegrown Rams stars.

The Rams’ 34-year-old quarterback, who asked out of Detroit in January and was dealt to Los Angeles in a blockbuster trade that sent Jared Goff to the Lions, has his Super Bowl ring after a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

And so do All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, whose relentless pressures of quarterback Joe Burrow were a huge factor in the second half, including Donald essentially ending the game on his rush up the middle on the Bengals’ last-gasp fourth-down play near midfield.

Stafford was 26-for-40 for 283 yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions, and Kupp came up big with an early touchdown catch but even bigger with the game on the line. Despite being held in check for much of the game by the resilient Bengals’ defense, Kupp, who had eight catches for 92 yards, played the hero on the winning drive, converting a fourth-and-1 inside Rams territory on a jet sweep that got the first down, and then drawing three penalties against the Bengals before he scored the winning points on a 1-yard fade route.

He won the MVP the way all great players win the MVP: playing big with everything on the line.

Kupp had one of the most dominant seasons ever by an NFL receiver, helping Stafford achieve his greatest goal after going to the Lions in 2009 as the No. 1 overall pick but never winning a playoff game. He lost all three postseason matchups with Detroit, but won all four games during the Rams’ stirring postseason run.

Donald, the Rams’ 30-year-old star defender, who made news before the game by telling NBC commentator Rodney Harrison that he might retire if the Rams won, was a wrecking machine in the second half, rendering Burrow nearly helpless after he had come back to put the Bengals ahead on the first offensive play of the third quarter.

And if this is it for Donald, then he gets to walk away the way any player could ever want: on top.

Three stars, three superior performances, and one title for a Rams team that had never won it all while in Los Angeles. Only Kurt Warner’s St. Louis Rams had held the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft before now.

The first half was a feeling-out process, with the Rams building a 13-3 lead but Cincinnati making it a three-point game with 5:47 left before intermission.

It was an impressive touchdown drive for the Rams to make it 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first, as Stafford drove them smartly down the field. He and Odell Beckham Jr. connected on a perfectly engineered route, with Beckham lining up to the right of the formation and then beating single coverage by cornerback Mike Hilton.

Hilton may not have been expecting Beckham to run as deep a route as he did, so Beckham created some space for Stafford to throw a brilliantly thrown pass to the right corner of the end zone. Unfortunately for Beckham, he left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

The Rams built a 13-3 lead early in the second quarter, as Stafford connected with his favorite target, Kupp, on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone. Kupp’s route confused the Bengals, especially cornerback Eli Apple, the former Giants’ first-round pick, who didn’t follow him all the way. Kupp got well behind Apple to make the catch.

It was a dazzling play to open the third quarter that put the Bengals ahead for the first time. Burrow was under a heavy rush from the Rams’ front, and he stepped up in the pocket with room to run in front of him. Instead, he saw Tee Higgins racing down the left sideline with one-on-one coverage by Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Burrow hurled a deep pass, and just before the ball got there, Higgins made contact with Ramsey, momentarily grabbing his face mask and sending the cornerback to the turf. Higgins then made the catch and raced in for the 75-yard score to give Cincinnati a 17-13 lead. Ramsey was incredulous after the play, looking around several times for a flag, but the officials determined the contact was unintentional.

Burrow was sacked on third down deep in Rams territory, leaving the Bengals to settle for Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal to make it 20-13 with 10:15 left in the third. Matt Gay’s 41-yard field goal with 5:58 left in the third made it 20-16.

But Stafford had time for one more drive, one more opportunity to earn glory.

In the end, it was theirs. Beneath a canopy of confetti, they celebrated a championship.

The quarterback, his MVP receiver, and his dominant defensive lineman.