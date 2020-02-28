INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re in the market for a wide receiver — yes, that’s you, Giants and Jets — then the 2020 draft is for you.

The passing game has never been more important to NFL success, and the anticipated influx of quality receivers will only improve offenses that have been producing points at unprecedented levels in recent years.

How strong is this year’s receiver class? Maybe the greatest that NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has ever seen.

“I’ve got 27 wide receivers with top three-round grades in this draft,” Jeremiah said on a recent conference call. “This is really a phenomenal group of wideouts. Not all those guys are going to go early. They’ll end up spreading throughout the draft, but this is a really good group.”

The Giants and Jets may be in the market at receiver, and this could be a golden opportunity to find one. Or more.

The Giants haven’t yet adequately replaced Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded to the Browns last year, while the Jets are quite thin at the position. And there’s a chance they may not be able to re-sign speedy wideout Robby Anderson, which would put even more pressure on general manager Joe Douglas to give Sam Darnold more receiving talent.

The good news for both New York teams: There’s so much talent at receiver that they may not need to use their top pick on a wideout, instead addressing more pressing needs. The Giants, who have the fourth overall pick, are desperate for help on defense, especially at pass rusher. They’re also looking to upgrade the offensive line, particularly at left tackle, where Nate Solder’s play has declined.

The Jets, who have the 11th pick, need help at tackle as well, and also can use a pass rusher.

If they do end up taking receivers high, there is plenty from which to choose.

At the top end CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and Alabama’s star receivers, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. But there are more. Lots more. Clemson’s Tee Higgins will draw plenty of interest, as will Laviska Shenault Jr. of Colorado. Some other names to consider: Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State, Penn State’s K.J. Hamler and Justin Jefferson of LSU, a favorite target of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

“I told Jerry [Jeudy], there are a lot of great receivers in this class,” Lamb said. “To say that we’re the headlines of this receiving group, it’s a huge honor.”

Lamb has the distinction of playing with two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, as well as Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts.

“I think I had a great college career with a great group of quarterbacks,” Lamb said. “Baker really set the tone for me. He set so many guidelines for me. He laid the blueprint. Even at a young age, me being a freshman and him being the veteran of the team, he helped me understand the play-style of the game. He helped me get through a lot of things as far as learning the playbook, just small things and details.”

Jeudy is also honored to be considered at or near the top of such a promising class.

“It’s very humbling, really,” he said. “There’s a lot of great receivers in this class. There are some things we do different, so I don’t really like to compare myself to other players, but I feel like I can do it all. I can play inside, outside, I know how to sit in zones and find ways to get open.”

Ruggs created plenty of buzz this week when he ran a 4.27 in the 40. Jeremiah said Ruggs is “in the mix” to be the first receiver taken, although he tweaked his right thigh during drills.

What type of player will Ruggs be in the NFL?

“I’m gonna be a guy that they can trust,” he said. “I feel like I bring everything. I’m a playmaker. I don’t just pride myself on speed. I want to be a guy who can do everything on the field. I get downfield to block for my teammates. I play without the ball, and with the ball in my hands, I can make a play.”

Great class from top to bottom. Which is only good news for NFL offenses, especially the ones that call MetLife Stadium home.