The list is long. Far too long.

The heartbreak is unceasing, testing every fiber of a Jets fan’s soul.

The cycle keeps repeating over and over – and over – again. First there is hope, sometimes followed by the euphoria of playoff possibilities, and then, inevitably, disappointment.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

Since Joe Namath last started a game for this team in 1976, a total of 34 quarterbacks have started at least once. And not one of them has been able to match what Namath did on that warm afternoon in south Florida on Jan. 12, 1969.

Richard Todd … Matt Robinson … Marty Domres … Ken O’Brien … Pat Ryan … David Norrie …

And now, Zach Wilson makes 35.

It’s a safe assumption you’d never heard of Wilson before he blossomed at BYU with 33 touchdown passes and three interceptions in 2020.

But now, this baby-faced 21-year-old with a movie-star smile carries your football hopes and dreams.

Like so many other Jets quarterbacks before him.

Tony Eason …. Kyle Mackey … Browning Nagle … Boomer Esiason … Jack Trudeau … Bubby Brister … Neil O’Donnell … Frank Reich … Glenn Foley …

Wilson’s arm talent has been compared by some draft experts to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers – high praise indeed. The highest, in fact. He has earned the respect of the greatest BYU quarterback of all – Hall of Famer Steve Young, who has been singing Wilson’s praises for months now. And he sufficiently impressed Jets general manager Joe Douglas and first-year head coach Robert Saleh at his recent pro day workout to convince them to move on from Sam Darnold.

It wasn’t all that long ago when Darnold was another in a long line of quarterbacks counted on to deliver this franchise out of its post-Namathian haze. In fact, it seemed as if the draft-day gods had smiled down on GM Mike Maccangnan in 2018, allowing him to take Darnold with the third overall pick after Cleveland selected Baker Mayfield and the Giants then eschewed a quarterback at No. 2 and took tailback Saquon Barkley instead.

Vinny Testaverde … Ray Lucas … Rick Mirer … Chad Pennington … Quincy Carter … Brooks Bollinger … Kellen Clemens … Brett Favre …

Darnold, who had dazzled at USC and was thought by many to be the preeminent talent in that draft, showed flashes in his first year under Todd Bowles. But the instability that has beset this franchise so often before surfaced yet again, with Bowles shown the door after a 4-12 season and Maccagnan gone a year later after coach Adam Gase nudged him out and brought in Douglas.

Gase himself bottomed out in 2020, but Douglas has settled things down with some smart trades and the hiring of Saleh, one of the most accomplished head coaching prospects on the market.

Mark Sanchez … Greg McElroy … Geno Smith … Michael Vick … Ryan Fitzpatrick … Bryce Petty … Josh McCown …

Now it’s Wilson’s shot at bringing stability to a position that has seen little else but instability and inadequacy over the decades. If he can progress the way the Jets hope, and if Douglas surrounds him with the kind of talent that can make this a more reliable team, then there is certainly a chance. Wilson’s talent and intangibles are off the charts, and his ceiling is high.

But as so many others have found out before him, figuring things out will not be easy or swift.

Darnold … Luke Falk … Trevor Siemien … Joe Flacco …

Roger Goodell made it official just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night: "With the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets select … Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU."

And then the bear hug with the NFL commissioner to begin his NFL career amidst high hopes and great expectations.

Maybe the wrist band he wears, the one with the saying that defines his life as an athlete, will take him places no one since Namath has gone.

"Prove them wrong."

Best of luck to Wilson. ‘

He’ll need it.