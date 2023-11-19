Chris Ledlum's subpar results for St. John's aren't due to lack of effort

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The first thing you notice when you watch Chris Ledlum on a basketball court is the effort. He stands just 6-6, but the St. John’s starting power forward attacks the glass for rebounds and is constantly coming away with the ball despite going up against taller opponents.

Ledlum was at it again on Friday as St. John’s lost to Atlantic-10 favorite Dayton, 88-81, in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. Ledlum finished tied for the game high with nine rebounds. He also might have picked up a couple floor burns diving for loose balls to win possession.

On offense, however, he had his third tough night of a four-game week. He was 2-for-10 shooting and finished with nine points. He is 5-for-24 over the past three games and is averaging 8.3 points for the season.

The Brooklyn product runs his motor into the red, but isn’t getting the results. Not the kind Red Storm fans expected when the leading scorer from Harvard and unanimous All-Ivy selection ultimately chose St. John’s over Tennessee. And certainly not the kind he expects from himself.

“Obviously, I haven't been playing to my potential,” he said during a break from preparation for Sunday’s 5:30 third-place contest against Utah. “But that's basketball: there's ups and downs.”

Rick Pitino’s faith in him is unshaken. He explained that Ledlum will need to add some finesse to his power to be successful in the low post against taller players. Like every other member of the Red Storm, Ledlum is working hard to learn the Hall of Fame coach’s style of defense.

“So he's got to change his game based on the competition now because they're all gigantic,” Pitino said. “He's good enough to do it.”

“I've been playing against high level talent my whole life, so I don't necessarily think that's an adjustment,” Ledlum said. “I think it's more of an ‘I'm not playing like myself’ thing in all honesty.”

The Dayton loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Pitino and the Red Storm. They played an excellent game for 26-28 minutes, started to tire and as a result made defensive mistakes. Ledlum was one of several Storm players that Pitino mentioned afterward for not following the scouting report and making miscues on the defensive end.

“If I had to look back on mistakes I've made, I played him too many minutes,” Pitino said. “And I'm not confident in who to put in [as a replacement]. He played 34 minutes [Thursday] in a war of a game and I think he made mistakes defensively because he was tired, not because he's a bad defensive player. I think most players make mistakes . . . . because of fatigue, not because of knowledge.”

In a lot of ways, the story of Ledlum’s season is the story of St. John’s so far. The Red Storm (2-2) plays with noticeable passion, but hasn’t been consistent and thus hasn’t gotten results.

And, as with Ledlum, Pitino’s belief in the Storm is undeterred.

“I'm very confident they’re going to learn it and do it,” he said. “Every first year I've ever been in, it's been this way. This is nothing different than any year I've ever coached. . . And I'm not down at all. . . . I’m thankful for the effort level. They’re busting their [butts] and I think it’s taken a lot out of them.”

Asked if he felt St. John’s is an NCAA Tournament team, Pitino replied, “I think we have a chance.”

Utah (3-1) is going to be a challenge for the Storm because of its size and strong shooting. Pitino said, “They are gigantic. They shoot it at five positions. They play five out with two seven footers, which you very rarely see in basketball.”

St. John’s also needs to buck an emerging trend: It has started well and struggled late in three straight games. It was outscored by nine in the second half of Thursday’s 53-52 win against North Texas and by nine in the second half again in the Dayton loss.

“We have to be better closing,” Ledlum said. “We come out strong and then as the second half fades, we kind of we kind of fade with it. So we just have to stay on top of our assignments, stay on top of our scout, and just really dig in.”

Count on Ledlum to do exactly that. He’s been getting encouragement from teammates and the effort will be there as it always is.

“Everybody's knows what I can do — they’ve seen it — so nobody's down on me,” he said. “They're all picking me up. They know I can play better. I know I can play better. They're confident in me and I'm confident in myself.”