When the Rangers offered him a free agent contract this summer, Dryden Hunt didn’t think twice before accepting. For an undrafted guy like him, who had been up and down between the NHL and the minor leagues, a two-year, one-way deal worth an average of $762,500 per was a no-brainer.

"For guys like me, free agency isn't like this big, 'I can't wait to get to free agency,'’’ Hunt explained. "I'm not a huge name, obviously, so you're kind of going where teams show interest. And [Rangers GM] Chris Drury showed interest right away. My agent called me … and said, 'New York's interested and they're willing to give you a one-way,' and I'm like, 'Oh, that's great.'’’

Hunt didn’t wait for any other offers, jumping on the deal right away. And it wasn’t until after he’d agreed to the deal that he even bothered to look at the Rangers’ roster. That’s when he saw how much young talent the Rangers had coming to training camp. And he knew making the team was no sure thing.

But he didn’t sweat it. He’d been an underdog his entire hockey career. Just as with the NHL, Hunt, a native of Nelson, British Columbia, 400 miles east of Vancouver, was never drafted into junior hockey. At 16 years old, Hunt was looking at playing junior hockey in the BCHL, which would have preserved his eligibility for NCAA college hockey.

But with ice in his hometown scarce in the summer, his father, Jeff, took him all the way to Regina, Saskatchewan — 700 miles away — to skate at a camp with the Regina Pats of the WHL. As Hunt explained it, the idea was just to get some ice time in order to get ready for a BCHL team camp.

He ended up making the team.

"Each team in the Western League only has a couple of 16-year-olds,’’ he said. "And I went in and kind of, just like I did here [with the Rangers], I had a great first day, and just kind of built and built and built and built. And then eventually they said, 'Yeah, we want you on our team.'’’

At that point, the Hunts had a decision to make. Playing in the WHL would make him ineligible for U.S. college hockey, so if he stayed with Regina, he’d essentially be going all in to try and make it to the NHL.

The oldest of three kids (brother Sawyer, 24, played hockey and now is a student at the University of Victoria; sister Reece, 20, plays hockey for Bemidji State University, in Minnesota), Hunt went for it. He didn’t get drafted by the NHL his first year of eligibility, despite putting up good numbers (21 goals, 40 points in 62 games, and four goals and an assist in four playoff games).

He thought, for sure, he would get drafted his second year when he scored a combined 33 goals and 83 points for Regina and Medicine Hat and added five goals and seven points in 10 playoff games for Medicine Hat. But he didn’t get drafted that year, either.

Finally, in his overage (20-year-old) season, he played for Moose Jaw, and ended up on a line with Brayden Point. He scored 58 goals and 116 points that season and was named WHL Player of the Year. He was too old for the draft at that point, but he had a few teams interested in him after that.

He chose to sign with Florida as a free agent, where current Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was coaching at the time. He spent four seasons in their organization, playing in the AHL the first year and splitting time between the NHL and AHL the last three, before moving to the Arizona Coyotes last season where he played 26 of 56 games, scoring three goals and eight points. With the Rangers this season, Hunt has played in all 26 games, and has three goals and six points.

Coming to the Rangers, Hunt reunited with Gallant, who only had a vague recollection of him. He caught Gallant’s eye early on, though, drawing the coach’s praise for his effort in the Rangers’ preseason-opening 4-0 loss to the Islanders. That game alone didn’t get him on the team, but Hunt knew the importance of making a good first impression.

"I think first impressions, especially as a new guy, are huge,’’ Hunt said. "Just get your name out there. You’ve just got to go out there and do something special to stand out. It was a great first game [against the Islanders], but I had four or five other games that I had to keep it going.’’

"I came to camp knowing that I had to earn my spot,’’ Hunt said. "That's kind of what I did. I kind of had the same mentality back in juniors — I came in an underdog, not a huge name, and kind of just have to earn your stripes. And I'm still trying to do after [26] games.’’

Getting a rest

With several players playing while under the weather Friday in their 2-1 win over Buffalo, the Rangers canceled practice Saturday. They return to action Sunday night at Madison Square Garden against the Nashville Predators.