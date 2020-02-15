The more Chris Kreider scores, and the bigger the goals he scores, the more difficult it is to imagine the Rangers dealing him away at the NHL’s Feb. 24 trade deadline, which is now just more than a week away.

Kreider, of course, scored the game-winner in Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was his seventh goal in the last nine games, his eighth in 12, his 10th in 15, and his 23rd overall. And, yes, that would certainly make him that much more attractive to whatever suitors there are for him – and there are believed to be many – but the way he is playing, and the way his line, with center Mika Zibanejad and right wing Pavel Buchnevich, is playing, boy, just, how could the Rangers break that up?

You ask Mika Zibanejad why the line is so on fire right now (Buchnevich also scored Friday) and he says it’s because the three players have been together, on and off, for four years, since Zibanejad came over from Ottawa in the Derick Brassard deal. Kreider and Buchnevich were Zibanejad’s first linemates when he put on the Blueshirt.

“I keep coming back to this – we’ve been playing together for quite some time now, as far as our line, and it just feels good,’’ Zibanejad said.

And Kreider thinks the trio still hasn’t peaked yet.

“No, I think we’ve got another level,’’ he said. “We just want to keep on working. It’s pretty easy playing with those two guys. I think I could wax poetic about how good those two are all day, but I think I speak for all of us when I say we just want to continue to get better and continue to help the team win hockey games.’’

Last month, team president John Davidson told reporters the Rangers were going to have to be flexible around the deadline – that they could go from being out of the playoff hunt to in it, or vice versa – in a hurry. Well, with their four straight wins, including a sweep of the three-game road trip they just finished, they are in it right now, seven points out of a playoff spot going into Sunday’s matinee matchup against the Boston Bruins.

So, at the moment, the Rangers need to win games. And Kreider is definitely helping them do that. What kind of message would it send to the rest of the team – and especially to his linemates – if they traded him away now?

Whose turn is it now to man the crease?

The three-goalie thing continues to be a fascinating topic.

After Igor Shesterkin put up a 42-save performance last Sunday in a 4-1 win over the L.A. Kings, coach David Quinn said he was done trying to figure out how to rotate the three goaltenders (Shesterkin, Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev) to keep all of them sharp, and he was just going to play the best guy.

Then, after Shesterkin put up another 42-save performance, in another 4-1 win Tuesday in Winnipeg, Quinn answered a question of whether Shesterkin was the No. 1 goalie by saying, “Yes . . . Right now, that’s the situation we’re in, because of his play, for sure.’’

The Rangers weren’t happy when a couple of newspapers (including Newsday) took that as a declaration that Shesterkin was officially the No. 1. And the plot thickened when an ankle injury to Shesterkin opened the door for Georgiev to play both ends of the back-to-back in Minnesota and Columbus. The Rangers beat Minnesota in a shootout, and then Georgiev made 36 saves Friday in the win over Columbus.

Afterward, Georgiev said he did feel much sharper in Friday’s game, after having played Thursday, and when Quinn was asked whether his thinking on his No. 1 goaltender had changed, the coach joked that he was thinking of calling up a fourth goaltender, because the team is 10-5 since it began carrying three goalies.

“I really feel like we've got three No. 1 goalies, and at any time, one of them's going to emerge and go on a run,’’ Quinn said. “I've been through this before as a coach, where you've got good goalies, and you tell the guys, 'All right, guys, whoever's got the hot streak can be the No. 1.' ’’

If Shesterkin’s ankle, injured Tuesday in Winnipeg, is OK, Quinn will have a decision to make. But even if he’s ready to go, Georgiev (14-11-1, 3.02 GAA, .911 save percentage) might be the choice to start Sunday against Boston. Two wins in a row suggests he’s the one on the hot streak right now.