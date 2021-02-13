What, exactly, was the point David Quinn was trying to make when he said, after his Rangers lost to the Boston Bruins, 1-0, on Friday night, that "the game started becoming a man's game, and [the Bruins have] got more men than we do.’’

Was the Rangers coach raising the white flag, and telling the fans to wait until next year? No, certainly not. Quinn was trying to compliment the Bruins and at the same time say how proud he was that his young team stood "toe-to-toe’’ with Boston and didn’t back down when the going got tough. Brendan Lemieux, Pavel Buchnevich and Jacob Trouba dropped the gloves in the nasty second period Friday.

The coach talked about how playing tough games against teams like the Bruins "are going to be so valuable for young players moving forward,’’ and said the Rangers' youngsters "can learn an awful lot from the team like that.’’

All of which kind of sounds as if he is laying the groundwork to make an argument that the Rangers don’t have to make the playoffs for this season to be considered successful. Development of the top prospects remains the primary objective, is what he seems to be saying.

But if making the playoffs is a goal, as everyone said it was when training camp started last month, then this might be a good time to point out that it is starting to get late early in this 56-game season for the Blueshirts. They are 4-6-3 and in sixth in the eight-team East Division, ahead of only the Devils and Buffalo Sabres, neither of whom has played this month. Only the top four make the playoffs.

Friday night, the Rangers’ best players were their young guys. Kaapo Kakko, who turned 20 on Saturday, Alexis Lafreniere, who is still 19, and Julien Gauthier, who is 23, but has just 25 NHL games under his belt, stood out for their efforts. If they are to make the playoffs, though, the older guys – Mika Zibanejad chief among those – are going to need to start scoring some goals. And soon.

Zibanejad, who had 41 goals in 57 games last season, has just one goal through the first 13 games this season. That isn’t going to cut it.

For now, there isn’t much Quinn can do but wait for Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Buchnevich to break out, and hope that the lower-body injury that shelved Artemi Panarin for Friday’s game clears itself up soon. At practice Saturday, Panarin did not skate, and Quinn broke up the first line of Kreider, Zibanejad and Buchnevich, moving Buchnevich to the third line, with Brett Howden and Phillip DiGiuseppe. Grinding forward Colin Blackwell slotted into Buchnevich’s spot on the top line.

"I think [Buchnevich's] been struggling lately, and we've had conversations about it,’’ Quinn said in explaining the change. "It was time to make that move.’’

AHL Hartford off to fast start

The AHL season started a week ago and the Rangers’ farm club, the Hartford Wolf Pack, got off to a fast start, with wins in each of their first two games, against the Islanders’ Bridgeport Sound Tigers affiliate and the Boston Bruins’ affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid, the Farmingville native who signed with the Rangers as a free agent in October, played both games for the Wolf Pack. He allowed two goals against Bridgeport in a 5-2 win, and then earned a shutout in the 4-0 win over Providence. In two games, he’s stopped 50 of 52 shots.

Kinkaid, 31, isn’t exactly a prospect for the Rangers; he’s more of an emergency third goaltender. But he needs to play some games once in a while to try and stay sharp. And so, while there are three young goaltenders currently with Hartford – second-year pro Adam Huska, rookie Tyler Wall, and 2020 draft pick Dylan Garland – the Rangers chose to move Kinkaid from their taxi squad to Hartford so he could play and get some much-needed work.

"Certainly, we want to keep Keith as sharp as we can, in case we need him, while also balancing the development of Wall and Huska and Garand there,’’ Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury said. "This was a good opportunity to get Keith in two games . . . He's been working extremely hard in Ranger taxi [squad] and in Ranger practices, so it's up to us to keep him sharp in case we need him.’’

Drury, meanwhile, had a good last couple weeks himself. He had been favored to get the Penguins GM job two weeks ago, before he took himself out of contention. The Rangers then promoted him from Assistant GM to Associate GM. Then, on Friday, USA Hockey named Drury GM of the U.S.A. team for the World Championships in Latvia this spring. He was also GM of the 2019 team and would have been GM for the 2020 team, had the tournament not been canceled because of the coronavirus.