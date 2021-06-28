Aaron Boone was the first manager in history to win 100 games in his first two seasons on the job.

Not for the Yankees. Any team, any time.

Two years later, Boone presides over the most underachieving team in the sport. Or at least the biggest disappointment.

So what changed?

Is Boone suddenly a bad manager? Is the Yankees’ roster that much worse?

We’d suggest a third option: that it’s entirely possible Boone, in his fourth season, might not be the right manager for these particular Yankees, a team that appears to lack focus and a sense of urgency, given their increasingly dire situation.

"Our season’s on the line," Boone said before Monday’s game against the Angels.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As for Boone, he’s the same as he’s always been and probably better, based on the experience he’s gained since taking this job, fresh from the ESPN booth. The difference is these players, who often behave as if they already have an automatic bid to the October tournament.

And that falls on Boone, too. Teams can be a reflection of their manager, and maybe Boone’s laid-back, uber-positive persona isn’t the vibe these cruise-control Yankees need on their bench. Back in ’18 and ’19, Boone was the perfect antidote for the tightly-wound, Type A Joe Girardi, and those Yankees were in a hungry phase. Brian Cashman’s lightning-quick rebuild got done in record time, and everyone believed the title was so close they could taste it.

But 2021 has flipped that script. The Yankees opened this year as the AL’s presumptive World Series favorite -- I also picked them to win the whole thing -- but now the trophy only moves farther away as they keep sliding backwards. While the composition of the roster is Cashman’s responsibility, the GM entrusts the team’s performance to Boone and his coaching staff.

Look what happened up in Boston. Little was expected from the Red Sox heading into this season, but the return of Alex Cora from his one-year suspension has provided a jolt that’s revived the team. The Sox play like Cora’s personality: aggressive, smart, relentless and with an undeniable edge. In sweeping the Yankees over the weekend, Cora’s crew exposed the Yankees, doing everything their bewildered guests could not.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are more like Boone. They’re hung up on track records, expecting the same performance that propelled them to the playoffs the past three seasons, trips that all ended short of the World Series. Maybe Cashman is realizing his mistake in bringing back essentially the same roster that lost to the Rays last October. But as the GM considers what he can do on the fly to fix this, Boone is stuck with turning things around at the field level, where it hasn’t been pretty.

"I still am not ready to abandon core things that we believe in as a group and as a team -- especially the makeup of our team and what we expect to be," Boone said. "So there is a level of reinforcing and continuing to go all-in on what we believe in. But there’s also tough conversations along the way. Where can we make improvements, where can we plug things up."

The Yankees believed they could add a $324-million ace to the rotation in Gerrit Cole and cover up whatever deficiencies they might have by clobbering other teams into submission. Instead, they’re a fundamentally-suspect bunch that grounds into double plays at an alarming rate (75 -- second only to the Astros), makes too many outs on the basepaths (33 -- tops in MLB) and averages only 3.99 runs per game (only the Tigers and Orioles score fewer).

Defensively, Gleyber Torres isn’t panning out to be the shortstop Cashman believed he could be, and two of the three outfield positions are manned by subpar options every night. Luke Voit’s return has finally made first base a productive spot in the order again, but the Yankees still had only a total of three (!) extra-base hits during the three-game sweep at Fenway, with DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge delivering home runs.

As we’ve witnessed, that’s nowhere near enough. And for every decent streak the Yankees go on, it’s routinely followed by an inexplicable crash, like the dumpster fire in Boston. On paper, the Yankees should be better than that. Way better.

Is that Boone’s fault? Hard to say. He’s doing what he’s always done. It’s the players that have too often looked like pinstriped impostors through the first three months. Cashman is proud that he’s never fired anyone in the middle of a season and we don’t expect that to change with Boone, who is the walk year of his current deal.

It’s within the realm of possibility that the Yankees "punch back" as Cole said, Cashman finds an upgrade or two by the trade deadline and Boone becomes the ideal manager for this team again. If not, with so much blame to go around, Boone could end up facing the consequences.