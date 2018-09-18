From 60 feet, six inches away, Aaron Judge looked the same Tuesday night. He’s still 6-7, sporting the familiar No. 99, with the build of an NFL linebacker. It’s a profile that immediately sets off warning sirens in the head of the person standing on the mound.

But after being sidelined for nearly two months, because of a chip fracture in his right wrist, can this No. 99 be the Judge we previously knew? Or is the reality something less?

The early returns Tuesday, only hours after playing in a simulated game that same morning, were encouraging. Judge made solid contact in his first three at-bats, yet was hitless (with a K) and came within a few feet of clearing the short porch in rightfield in the sixth inning.

Still, that was enough for the Yankees, who evidently were anxious to get a read on the recovering Judge. While there was an expectation that Judge would return at some point during this week’s three-game series with the Red Sox, the swiftness of the decision was a bit surprising. It came soon after a handful of front-office staffers — including GM Brian Cashman — watched him take some hacks earlier in the day against Yankees’ minor-leaguer Adonis Rosa, a righthander from High-A Tampa.

When Aaron Boone was asked why now for Judge, the manager replied, “Medical clearance. He’s ready to go.”

That was the minimum signoff required to have Judge back in his No. 2 spot, with a bat in his hand, facing Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. As for the “ready” part of Boone’s statement, that’s a relative term. The Yankees used Judge as a late-inning defensive replacement Friday to help prepare him mentally for a return, but they didn’t feel comfortable letting him take any swings in that game.

But four days, and only two simulated games later, Boone expressed no inhibitions about taking the training wheels off Judge in a move that felt like a now-or-never gambit to see just what he’s capable of doing at this stage of his recovery. Judge already has admitted that his wrist won’t be 100 percent again until he’s had the offseason to rest, but the Yankees are hoping for a long October before then.

They’d like Judge to be a big contributor in that, but there figured to be a number of potential reasons for concern. Not only does Judge still experience some degree of discomfort in the wrist, he didn’t have the luxury of a minor-league rehab assignment — which usually is standard in these cases — because those seasons ended before Judge was healthy enough to play.

Judge was able to stay in shape through outfield drills, albeit with limited throwing, as well as running the bases, but he didn’t get a ton of reps hitting-wise. Batting practice doesn’t really count for much, and the live pitching Judge faced was a grab-bag of minor-leaguers (plus reliever A.J. Cole) which doesn’t replicate the adrenaline or competitive nature of real game-speed.

Considering those factors, it’s not reasonable for the Yankees to think Judge will instantly be an MVP-caliber player again. It’s more a matter of how close he is right now, and how much closer he can get in the coming weeks.

“That’s the great question,” Boone said. “We’ll find out.”

If you need a refresher, Judge was hitting .285 with 26 homers and a .947 OPS through his first 100 games before the Royals’ Jakob Junis drilled him in the wrist on July 26. What gets lost in the rehashing of that injury is the fact that Judge stayed in the game that night for another at-bat, which ended up as an infield single back to the mound, before he was removed.

We’ll never know if Judge did more damage to his wrist with that additional swing, nor does anyone seem able to predict how much the injury will hinder him in the immediate future. What works to the Yankees’ advantage, however, is that opposing teams can’t afford to underestimate Judge’s recuperative powers. Since Judge hasn’t appeared in any public games, no one’s been able to scout him, and the Red Sox were essentially going in blind Tuesday night.

“We have to attack him the same way we always do,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a game-changer.”

Judge didn’t necessarily change Tuesday’s game, but he transformed the Yankees for a night, into what should now be a more intimidating lineup going forward.