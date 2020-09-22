It’s the terrifying subplot to every one of these Yankees’ games during this final week. Can the oft-injured duo of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton make it to the playoffs intact?

Those fears have to factor into the cost-benefit analysis each time manager Aaron Boone fills out his lineup card down the stretch. For Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays -- another must-win to stay on pace with the Twins for the No. 4 seed -- Boone protected Judge the best he could by using him in the DH spot. The manager left Stanton on the bench, despite only six games to go, and a built-in day off Monday.

Judge seems to need the reps more than Stanton at this point, but the Yankees also have to weigh the risk. It’s the balance between getting Judge ready for the postseason while trying to insure that he’ll be healthy for Tuesday’s wild-card opener. And you can bet Boone sweats every step that Judge takes, even on these chilly Buffalo nights at Sahlen Field.

The Yankees remember that Judge only lasted a total of six innings the first time he returned from the strained calf. Before getting hurt, Judge was building a case for the AL MVP, with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.101 OPS over 17 games. Two IL stints later, playing just once in 35 days, Judge is hitting .118 (2-for-17) with a pair of singles and seven strikeouts in the five games since he rejoined the team on Sept. 16.

He’s rusty. That’s understandable. But in this chaotic season, it can be uniquely difficult for a player to get his bearings again, especially with only a rehab stint at Scranton’s alternate site to prep. The only tuneup left is a very limited number of big-league ABs, and Boone still plans to sit Judge at least once more during this last week. Beyond that, Boone insists he has no worries about Judge being fully green-lighted for the postseason.

"First and foremost, when we brought him back, we believe he’s healthy," Boone said before Tuesday’s game. "So now it’s just about building him up, and hopefully by the end of the season here, he’ll have played eight or nine or 10 games and had that level of at bats and workload. So once we get to the playoffs yeah it’s a go."

With such a tight time frame, this is a bit of a crash course for Judge, but he does have some experience. Two years ago, when Judge missed seven weeks with a fractured wrist, he squeezed in 13 ragged games during September, batting .220 (9-for-41) with only one homer and 15 Ks. Once Judge reached October, however, he quickly found his groove, going 8-for-19 with three home runs in five games.

Could Judge do the same when the bright lights come back on next week? Entirely possible, but the Yankees would feel considerably better if he provides a few glimpses of that before Monday.

"It’s good to see him moving so well," Boone said. "And now I think for him it’s just racking up those at-bats and really locking in. He’s gotten into a lot of deep counts. A couple balls that he’s had a chance to do something with he’s put on the ground. I’ve felt like, as he sees more and more pitches, he’s close to, to locking it in again. And most importantly, physically, he’s been he’s been good and bouncing back well."

Stanton, to date, has somewhat eased the Yankees’ concerns, but he’s also sheltered in being slotted as the regular DH. After missing five weeks with a hamstring strain, Stanton was hitting .286 (6-for-21) with three doubles and a home run over his first five games back. Unlike Judge, however, Stanton has a few more demons to slay once the playoffs arrive.

But with the current outfield depth, and the emergence of Clint Frazier as a legit game-changer, Boone can pick his spots during this last week to preserve his more fragile sluggers while staying as competitive as possible. Maybe the extended time on the shelf, from a purely wear-and-tear perspective, might actually help Judge and Stanton stay upright through October.

"Hopefully they are a little fresher by all means," Boone said. "But we’ll have to see how that plays out ... We’re going to try to to win these games to give us that opportunity [for home field]. But also not at the expense of any of our main guys’ health."

And so Boone will swallow hard and cross his fingers in writing out the lineup these next six days. The Yankees have every intention of riding Judge and Stanton again in October, as long as their legs are able to support them up for the journey.