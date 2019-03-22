David Lennon ranks baseball’s best players - excluding prospects with little or no MLB experience - making under $1 million.

Pre-arbitration players typically receive nominal raises annually before collecting three years of service time. The 2019 minimum salary for a player not sent to the minors is $555,000.

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees RF, $684,000, 2xAll-Star, .963 OPS

2. Matt Chapman, A’s 3B, $575,000, 7th in MVP vote, Gold Glove

3. Shohei Ohtani, Angels P/OF, $650,000, ROY, 3.31 ERA, 11.0 K/9, .925 OPS

4. Ronald Acuna, Braves LF $575,000, ROY, 26 HRs, .917 OPS

5. Juan Soto, Nationals LF, $575,000, 2nd in ROY, .292 BA, .923 OPS

6. Gleyber Torres, Yankees 2B, $605,200, 3rd in ROY, 24 HRs, .820 OPS

7. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers 1B/OF, $605,000, 25 HRs, .814 OPS, 162 G,

8. Miguel Andujar, Yankees 3B, $617,000, 2nd in ROY, .297 BA, 27 HRs

9. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox LF, $717,500, 16 HR, 21 SB, .290 BA

10. Gary Sanchez, Yankees C, $669,800, limited to 89G in ’18 by injury

11. Ozzie Albies, Braves 2B, $575,000, All-Star, 24 HR, 14 SB, 105 R

12. Walker Buehler, Dodgers RHP, $575,000 3rd in ROY, 2.62 ERA, 0.961 WHIP

13. Willson Contreras, Cubs C, $575,000, All-Star, .799 career OPS

14. Brandon Nimmo, Mets OF, $589,285, 17 HR, .917 OPS in 2nd half,

15. Joey Gallo, Rangers OF/1B, $605,500, 81 HR, 172 RBIs over 2 seasons,

16. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals RHP, $562,100, 3.34 ERA, 10.8 K/9, 1.106 WHIP

17. Kyle Freeland, Rockies LHP, $575,000, 4th in CYA, 17-7, 2.85 ERA

18. Edwin Diaz, Mets RHP, $607,425, All-Star, 1.96 ERA, 57 SV, 15.2 K/9

19. Josh Hader, Brewers LHP, $687,600, All-Star, 0.811 WHIP, 15.8 K/9

20. Joey Wendle, Rays INF/OF, $570,400, played 5 positions, 4th in ROY vote