Aaron Judge tops the list of baseball's best bargains
Ranking MLB's best players - excluding prospects with little or no MLB experience - making under $1 million.
Pre-arbitration players typically receive nominal raises annually before collecting three years of service time. The 2019 minimum salary for a player not sent to the minors is $555,000.
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees RF, $684,000, 2xAll-Star, .963 OPS
2. Matt Chapman, A’s 3B, $575,000, 7th in MVP vote, Gold Glove
3. Shohei Ohtani, Angels P/OF, $650,000, ROY, 3.31 ERA, 11.0 K/9, .925 OPS
4. Ronald Acuna, Braves LF $575,000, ROY, 26 HRs, .917 OPS
5. Juan Soto, Nationals LF, $575,000, 2nd in ROY, .292 BA, .923 OPS
6. Gleyber Torres, Yankees 2B, $605,200, 3rd in ROY, 24 HRs, .820 OPS
7. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers 1B/OF, $605,000, 25 HRs, .814 OPS, 162 G,
8. Miguel Andujar, Yankees 3B, $617,000, 2nd in ROY, .297 BA, 27 HRs
9. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox LF, $717,500, 16 HR, 21 SB, .290 BA
10. Gary Sanchez, Yankees C, $669,800, limited to 89G in ’18 by injury
11. Ozzie Albies, Braves 2B, $575,000, All-Star, 24 HR, 14 SB, 105 R
12. Walker Buehler, Dodgers RHP, $575,000 3rd in ROY, 2.62 ERA, 0.961 WHIP
13. Willson Contreras, Cubs C, $575,000, All-Star, .799 career OPS
14. Brandon Nimmo, Mets OF, $589,285, 17 HR, .917 OPS in 2nd half,
15. Joey Gallo, Rangers OF/1B, $605,500, 81 HR, 172 RBIs over 2 seasons,
16. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals RHP, $562,100, 3.34 ERA, 10.8 K/9, 1.106 WHIP
17. Kyle Freeland, Rockies LHP, $575,000, 4th in CYA, 17-7, 2.85 ERA
18. Edwin Diaz, Mets RHP, $607,425, All-Star, 1.96 ERA, 57 SV, 15.2 K/9
19. Josh Hader, Brewers LHP, $687,600, All-Star, 0.811 WHIP, 15.8 K/9
20. Joey Wendle, Rays INF/OF, $570,400, played 5 positions, 4th in ROY vote
FLASHBACK: The 2018 LIST
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees
2. Francisco Lindor, Indians
3. Corey Seager, Dodgers
4. Gary Sanchez, Yankees
5. Chris Taylor, Dodgers
6. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
7. Luis Severino, Yankees
8. Alex Bregman, Astros
9. Byron Buxton, Twins
10. Trea Turner, Nationals
11. Joey Gallo, Rangers
12. Willson Contreras
14. Greg Bird, Yankees
15. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
