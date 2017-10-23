David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



LOS ANGELES -- Carlos Beltran has played in 62 postseason games, advanced to the League Championship round five times, and this will be his second World Series, the other one ending in failure as a member of the 2013 Cardinals.

So playoff pressure is nothing new to him, and in the hours leading up to Tuesday night’s Game 1, Beltran probably won’t feel all that much different than he was chatting during Monday’s media session at Dodger Stadium.

The rest of the Astros? Beltran wasn’t so sure.

“There might be a lot of people throwing up in the clubhouse,” Beltran said, smiling. “We have a lot of young guys. I’ve seen it before. I’m not going to name names, but I’ve seen it.”

We’ll take Beltran’s word for it. And try not to imagine the Houston clubhouse resembling the pie-eating contest from “Stand By Me.” But Beltran cracked himself up by spilling his pregame secret, as you would expect from a 40-year-old who’s experienced just about everything in baseball — everything but getting that elusive ring.

Now that the grieving period should be winding down for the Yankees, and it’s been 11 years since that Adam Wainwright curve ball, we present Beltran as New York’s joint rooting interest for this World Series. East Coasters shouldn’t be pulling for L.A. teams anyway. And need we remind you that Dave Roberts is the Dodgers’ manager?

For the Flushing faithful still carrying a torch for Justin Turner, he’ll get another chance. You’re going to be seeing the Dodgers in October plenty of times during the next five years. Trust us. But this could be it for Beltran, the final shot — as a player. We’re positive he’ll be a major-league manager someday. For now, however, Beltran deserves this ring.

“It will mean everything,” Beltran said. “This is what you dream of as a ballplayer. The first dream is to get to the big leagues. The second dream is to win the World Series. It’s a blessing to be here, and it will be great if I win it. If I don’t win it, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Beltran laughed when we suggested that this time, after so many tries, had to be the one then, right? But that’s not how Beltran’s mind works. He’s been preoccupied with the relief effort in his homeland of Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to restore electricity in parts of the island and provide clean drinking water. Astros bench coach Alex Cora, a fellow Puerto Rican, said Beltran spends hours each day on the phone trying to coordinate the delivery of supplies.

When the Series is over, Beltran will make that his full-time job. And probably determine his baseball future as well. His one-year, $16-million contract is up and his numbers this season weren’t in the neighborhood of his Cooperstown-worthy standards — .231, 14 home runs and a .666 OPS, far below his career .836 mark. The hard part is that Beltran still loves playing — not enjoys, loves — and it’s difficult to put down his bat for good. When asked about retiring, and how a championship ring might affect that, Beltran danced around the question.

“My decision will be play one more year or stay home,” he said. “If we win the World Series, I don’t know. It’s something my wife and I will decide at the end of the year.”

If this is it, the Astros want to give Beltran a proper sendoff. They’ve already talked about getting him a ring as part of their 2017 mission, which Beltran appreciates, but then quickly points out that nobody on his team has won a World Series, either. Of course, he’s the only Astro with two decades in the majors.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Dallas Keuchel, “because a guy that talented, and for his career to expand that long, you would think he’d have at least one.”

A missing ring won’t prevent Beltran from getting a plaque in Cooperstown. That’s a virtual lock (sporting a Mets cap, perhaps?) But there are some players you’d like to see wearing that jewelry for the induction speech. Beltran belongs among that very small fraternity.

“Before, I had a lot of pressure,” Beltran said. “Now I’m fine. I’m happy. Not too many people get to this point.”

He just needs to get four wins beyond it.