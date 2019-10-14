HOUSTON -- By the 11th inning of Sunday night’s Game 2, there were no decisions left to make for the Yankees. Their chess match with the Astros was virtually over, and it was down to J.A. Happ against Carlos Correa with a split of the ALCS at stake.

So with the clock closing in on five hours, Happ opened with a first-pitch fastball to Correa, and that was that. Correa launched a no-doubter into the rightfield seats, stood in the box to admire its flight, then partied at home plate with his fellow Astros to celebrate a 3-2 victory that the Yankees probably felt they could have had themselves, numerous times after Justin Verlander’s departure.

Happ was the Yankees’ ninth pitcher of the 11-inning marathon, a bullpen parade that surrendered only two hits since James Paxton’s departure in the third inning, before Correa’s winning blast. It also included CC Sabathia’s effective one-out cameo in the 10th.

The Yankees did everything to come home with a 2-0 lead, pulled out the stops, pushed themselves to the limit. And were reminded that this will be a struggle against the Astros, of brains as much as brawn.

The decisions started early for the Yankees before Sunday night’s Game 2 when Giancarlo Stanton was a surprise no-go because of a strained right quad. Brian Cashman didn’t sound like the injury was too serious, and Boone went as far as to say he could be used in an “emergency situation.”

Judging by their reaction, maybe Stanton could have played, and the Yankees just chose to be cautious and start Cameron Maybin instead, rather than risk losing Stanton for the remainder of the playoffs. If Stanton needs to be replaced on the ALCS roster because of injury, he then becomes ineligible for the next round, that being the World Series.

Based on the Yankees’ terrible luck with injuries this season, something was bound to happen eventually. It’s just been that kind of year, and frankly, the Yankees have shown they’re able to win without Stanton, who played only 22 games (including the playoffs).

Even so, beating Verlander was going to take some intellect, because brute strength alone doesn’t work against the two-time Cy Young winner. And the Yankees weren’t under any illusions of holding down the Astros forever in their own backyard.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aside from Stanton’s surprising absence, the Yankees did have a few things going for them. Thanks to Masahiro Tanaka’s one-hit performance over six innings in Game 1, Boone had all his bullpen weapons to back up Paxton, and he didn’t waste any time deploying them after Paxton ran into trouble.

In the third, however, Boone’s patience with Paxton quickly expired after singles by Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve set up the middle of the order. The manager already had Chad Green warming the previous inning and this time he made the call before things spiraled out of control.

Green is the Yankees’ troubleshooter, and he did his job by not only getting Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez to escape the third, but retired six straight into the fifth inning. Then Boone had another decision to make: push Green a little further than his 26 pitches or opt for Adam Ottavino to face George Springer.

Watching Green’s dominance, conventional wisdom would say stick with him for Springer. But a deeper dive, with insight from Statcast guru Mike Petriello, pointed to Springer’s league-best slugging percentage against four-seam fastballs, which are Green’s specialty.

Knowing the Yankees’ almost religious fervor for analytics, those are the numbers that drive such moves, and better explain Boone’s in-game tactics. Only in this case, the binder backfired. Ottavino’s first pitch was an 82-mph frisbee slider that didn’t slide and Springer hammered it to the base of the train tracks high above the leftfield wall.

One pitch, a tying homer, and the Yankees’ momentum evaporated along with the smoke spewed from the ballpark’s train. Boone managed a smart game bullpen-wise, but it was a snap-decision on the basepaths that prevented the Yankees from taking back the lead against Verlander in the sixth. With runners at first and second, Brett Gardner ripped a hard grounder that ricocheted off Jose Altuve and rolled toward the centerfield grass.

In that instant, DJ LeMahieu tried to score from second, to force the Astros to make a play. And that’s what Correa did by scooping up the ball and firing a perfect strike home that easily nailed LeMahieu by 10 feet. It was a risky gambit, but worth taking with a scarcity of chances against Verlander. The Astros just made the play.

And in the 11th inning, they got the hit, too.