HOUSTON — After the walk-off thunderclap delivered by the smallest of the mighty Astros, the pocket-size assassin Jose Altuve, the Yankees slowly retreated from the grassy floor of Minute Maid Park, their season suddenly finished by Saturday night’s shocking 6-4 loss in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The blue-and-orange confetti rained down, the train’s steam-whistle blared, the entire dome bounced with the deafening celebration. But the visitors’ clubhouse was stone silent, as the Yankees hugged, a number with watery eyes. A tearful Aaron Boone went from locker to locker to console his players, forcing the occasional smile.

This was a scene rarely witnessed by outsiders, still raw from the Yankees’ numbing defeat, a dizzying emotional spin that was fueled by DJ LeMahieu’s tying homer off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the ninth, only to be followed by Altuve crushing a slider from Aroldis Chapman.

The reversal was so stunning, and so quick, that the Yankees barely had time to react to the whipsaw of emotion. All they could manage was to reach out, hug their neighbor, and hope the shared strength could keep them together.

“It’s as tough as it gets,” LeMahieu said. “But we can look in the mirror and know we did all we could do. We fought until the very end.”

That’s undeniable. The Yankees won 103 games with a roster often stricken by injuries, and rallied back from a 3-1 deficit in the ALCS to force Saturday’s Game 6 in Houston. They were “Savages” — a nickname created by Boone’s combative spat with an umpire — and Brett Gardner, in Saturday’s postgame clubhouse, wore his “Next Man Up” T-shirt proudly, referring to the adopted slogan that was tailor-made for this Yankees team.

“This definitely isn’t how we thought it would end,” Gardner said. “We dealt with a lot of adversity all year long. No matter what was thrown at us, we were able to push it off to the side. But just like that, with a swing of the bat, it’s all over.”

Somehow, the Yankees still don’t measure up to the Astros — at the plate, in the rotation or even in the field. In their most important game of the year, Aaron Boone & Co. turned to an “opener” — Chad Green — to set the tone for the bullpen strategy to follow, and he instead surrendered a three-run homer to Yuli Gurriel in the first inning that the Yankees never recovered from.

The Yankees plunged headlong into their “opener” attack, trusting their fading playoff hopes to a pitching strategy that would have looked more familiar at Steinbrenner Field in March than Minute Maid Park in October. This is supposed to be a winning blueprint in 2019, as the Yankees were 13-7 in their “opener” starts during the regular season. All the smart teams are doing it, right? Even the Astros chose to go that route for Game 6.

But here’s the difference. The Astros had a safety net, and if their bullpen couldn’t do the job Saturday, they still had Gerrit Cole, fully rested, for Game 7. Houston could afford to take chances, and Astros manager AJ Hinch flaunted the Cole card as he addressed the media before Game 6, stating that they had the “best backup plan in baseball.”

What did the Yankees have? Their pocket ace was Green, and then Boone would piece it together from there, presumably building a bridge to his high-leverage relievers. We’ve been conditioned to view this approach as perfectly logical, but with one caveat: a breakdown anywhere in that chain can turn out to be the fatal flaw.

Green was the reason the Yankees felt so confident in using an opener for an elimination game, rather than someone such as J.A. Happ, who spent the entire season in the rotation. But as Hinch pointed out Saturday afternoon, even a meticulously scripted bullpen game requires the players to do their jobs. The managers can only put the pieces in place.

In the first inning, After Altuve’s double, and a two-out walk to Alex Bregman, Green threw a 96-mph fastball at the top of the strike zone — though a bit inside off the plate — and Gurriel crushed it into the Crawford Boxes high above the leftfield wall.

“I’ve had some success against Gurriel,” Green said later, “and he jumped the first pitch.”

That staggered the Yankees, and cranked up the decibels at Minute Maid, but they still were able to stabilize themselves, thanks to the unlikely duo of Happ and Cessa. The pair combined for four scoreless innings, allowing only a bunt hit (thanks to Gary Sanchez’s double clutch) and a harmless leadoff walk.

The Yankees used seven pitchers to get the baseball to Chapman in the ninth inning, with the score tied at 4, and a chance to keep their season alive for one more day. But Altuve hit a slider so hard it caromed high off the train trestle in leftfield, and knocked the Yankees right out of October.

“We’ll be thinking about this for a while,” Aaron Judge said. “I’ll think about it all offseason. Every single day.”