Even after traveling to Buffalo, and a rare clubhouse meeting Tuesday that included both the players and staff, GM Brian Cashman couldn’t help but admit that “talk is cheap.”

The Yankees -- with an original payroll of more than $250 million for this season -- are not. And ultimately, that bill comes due. If the money doesn’t perform, the tab is paid with jobs. It’s unavoidable. Just part of doing business.

Cashman wasn’t there to collect Tuesday. By his own account, the GM showed up to “check boxes,” making sure he was doing everything within his power to help right the ship, a nautical metaphor he went to frequently during his 26-minute pregame briefing with the media.

This clubhouse chat -- or tent, as social-distancing required -- was about “taking temperatures” and reminding the Yankees of “who they are.” Beyond that, Cashman is mostly powerless by September. Once the trade deadline has passed, and it did last week without a significant move by Cashman, the burden falls on manager Aaron Boone and the current roster.

Coronavirus or not, these Yankees were built to play in the World Series, at the very least, and before Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, they were barely holding off the Orioles, Tigers and Mariners for the eighth seed in the American League. Cashman has never used injuries as an excuse, and he didn’t this time, even with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton on the shelf for extended periods.

But other than getting those players back -- and we should know by now there’s no guarantee of that -- the Yankees’ only strategy here is to cross their fingers and have faith that some of these key healthy pieces return to producing as they should. Just putting on a Yankees’ uniform clearly doesn’t work anymore.

“We’re used to better baseball than this,” Cashman said. “Our fans deserve better baseball than this.”

The GM described his Buffalo cameo as sort of a “shock to the system” designed to get people’s attention. The real stunner, however, has been how the Yankees could possibly be so bad in losing 14 of their last 19 games, starting with the Rays’ three-game sweep in the Bronx (Aug. 18-20). During that miserable stretch, the bullpen’s 6.16 ERA ranked 26th in the majors, inflated by Monday’s 10-run implosion by Chad Green and Adam Ottovino in the sixth inning of the humiliating 12-7 loss to the Jays.

But there are way more culprits than the relief corps. The rotation, now fronted by the surprisingly erratic $324-million ace Gerrit Cole, was sporting a 4.57 ERA over this slide, ranked 14th overall and only one spot ahead of the banged-up Mets (4.52). And the offense? Despite the two-game benching of fall guy Gary Sanchez, the Yankees’ .657 OPS during the slump put them at No. 26, tied with the Royals, and their .205 batting average was 27th, same as the lowly Rangers. They entered Tuesday night hitting .180 with runners in scoring position, third worst in the majors.

Will these numbers just magically turn around because Cashman showed his face at Sahlen Field? Of course not. But it’s better than a Zoom call. And the GM had to help alleviate some of that daily pressure on Boone, who has to be running out of motivational speeches by now. Boone is a smart, charismatic manager that easily connects with players, but nearly constant losing is exhausting for everyone, and a fresh voice doesn’t hurt. Even if the message is similar.

“The effort’s obviously there, the results haven’t followed,” Cashman said. “Obviously, in a 60 game sprint, there’s no margin for error ... We just have to navigate it ASAP. Not that it wasn't time to go before, but clearly we have to get back on track -- yesterday. But I believe in these guys. They're here for a reason and they've done it before many times for us and they've stepped up.”

The Yankees do have a drawer full of impressive resumes. There’s no disputing that. But once you lose 14 of 19, you’re just another bad baseball team, desperately clawing for a win, struggling to stay in the playoff race. And with this going on for almost three weeks, every night brings another search for a solution.

Cashman said he couldn’t acquire one at the trade deadline, not for the asking prices, and the GM didn’t regret standing pat when asked about it again Tuesday. The answers have to come from within now, and they’ve been impossible to find lately.

“A storm is upon us,” Cashman said. “If you're out at sea, the Coast Guard is not coming to save us. We’ve got to find a way to swim to shore and survive.”

When this season began, the goal was the World Series. Now it’s survival. If the Yankees don’t turn this around, there could be a few people that never make it back to shore.