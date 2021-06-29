Brian Cashman, the architect of the most disappointing team in baseball, didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the unsightly mess happening in the Bronx lately.

And no, we’re not talking about the puddle the Angels’ Dylan Bundy left on the pitchers mound Monday night. This is something only Cashman can clean up, and it’s going to require more than a few towels and a broom.

"We suck right now, as bad as you can be," Cashman said Tuesday afternoon. "So trying to knock ourselves out of that is obviously the effort. But until we get online and start flying high again, it's going to look bad and it plays bad and it stinks to the high heavens and right now we’ve got to own that."

Give Cashman points for honesty. You won’t find many GMs going on the record to trash his underperforming roster, especially one that costs $200 million. But there’s no hiding from the truth when you’re running the Yankees, and admitting you have a serious problem is the first step toward fixing it.

As far as swinging the ax, don’t hold your breath waiting for the GM to target the coaching ranks. We never suspected Cashman would go after Aaron Boone, the manager he hand-picked from the ESPN booth back in 2017, but he also refused to even poke at the rest of the staff during Tuesday’s impromptu 12-minute, on-field interview after the Yankees took BP.

"This is not an Aaron Boone problem and this is not a coaching staff problem," Cashman said. "They've got my support. They're doing what they need to be doing. We're just not getting the results.

"It's easy from my chair to all of the sudden say, you know what, let me throw something overboard just to satisfy the masses and it's harder to actually stick with what you got because you believe in it. These people care, they're working their [butt] off, they're really good at what they do."

That wasn’t unexpected. But Cashman’s kicker came unsolicited. The part where he put the bulls-eye on his back, without really being asked so do so.

"We're not getting the results, and I'm the head of baseball operations, so that falls more on me more than them," Cashman added.

Cashman doesn’t own the Yankees, but when it comes to job security, he’s got the next-best thing: being very tight with the guy who does. Cashman is practically a Steinbrenner, having grown up under George then appointed as GM in the middle of the late-90s dynasty. He’s also had an unparalleled run of success -- helped considerably by the Steinbrenner fortune, of course -- only missing the playoffs four times in 23 years.

This is not your typical GM-owner relationship, and it allows Cashman to be a little more out front, ready to take the bullets when necessary. That explains him twice doing on-field media scrums over the span of four days, the first coming in the middle of the weekend sweep by the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Barring trades or major medical developments, such frequency is unusual, but Cashman can read the room. The current NYC heat wave (94 degrees at Tuesday’s first pitch) is nothing compared to the the rising temperature around these Yankees, and Boone’s relentless positivity during the past three months is now having the opposite effect. His words only serve to spray this dumpster fire with lighter fluid.

Enter Cashman, who used a less family-newspaper-friendly description for "kicking" games away during the team’s poor play while also saying the Yankees have been "unwatchable" and their performance "unacceptable." Another interesting tidbit: the GM didn’t totally dismiss the notion of being sellers with the trade deadline only a month away, but only if they "fall like a stone," forcing them to "regroup and reassess."

Since the Yankees entered Tuesday trailing the Red Sox by 7 1/2 games in the AL East, and were six games back for the second wild card, I asked Cashman what would qualify as that "falling stone." Would it be a double-digit deficit by the All-Star break?

"I don’t know," Cashman said, adding later, "It depends where we’re at."

Cashman insists that the plan is to be buyers, but with a big disclaimer attached: What’s been going on recently with the Yankees can’t continue.

"Most of the heavy lifting has to come from within," Cashman said. "And if it doesn't, then me adding to it is not going to make a difference. We’re not giving up on it, but we are frustrated by it, and I understand that our fans are frustrated as hell watching it."

The Yankees passed being frustrating weeks ago. They’re much worse. And that smell in the Bronx isn’t going away on its own.