As the Brooklyn poet Mike Tyson loved to say, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” and those words popped into my head Saturday afternoon, when the Mets’ rookie general manager — more scarce in recent weeks — held court with the media just outside the clubhouse.

Brodie Van Wagenen talked a great game during the winter. He had a plan, too. And in the giddy buzz from his flurry of moves, a haul that brought Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jeurys Familia, Wilson Ramos and Jed Lowrie to Flushing, the agent-turned-GM maybe thought this fight would be easier.

Back in January, Van Wagenen dared to suggest the Mets could be “the favorites in the division.” He was anxious to show everyone “we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

And the now-infamous kicker, “Come get us.”

Nearly five months later, the Mets are nothing short of a team in crisis. They’re giving away games at an alarming speed, can’t get above .500 (33-36) and there exists a real danger of the suddenly streaking Braves (7 1/2 games up) running away with the very division the GM already had promised to his own team’s fan base.

Basically, Van Wagenen has absorbed a haymaker, right to the kisser. And though he looked the same Saturday — sharp suit, perfect hair, unruffled demeanor — the plan is gone. It’s a scramble now, and for proof, look no further than Saturday’s series of pregame moves.

With the bullpen in flames, the best the Mets could do for a fire extinguisher was buy Triple-A reliever Brooks Pounders from the Indians, send Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor back to Syracuse, and designate Hector Santiago for assignment. All that doesn’t even add up to one Super Soaker.

Pounders was pitching at Columbus, where he had a 2.31 ERA, not for the big club. But he does have 38 major-league games on his resume, with an 8.92 ERA to show for it. Not exactly Craig Kimbrel, but he should fit right in at Citi.

“His slider usage has been impressive,” Van Wagenen said, “and we feel like he can help us here in the near term.”

What’s the harm? It’s not like the Mets can get any worse in the relief department. Before Saturday, the bullpen led the sport in blown saves with 16 and was ranked 26th overall with a 5.31 ERA. Diaz had torched three saves himself in his past five chances, including one Thursday night before getting the L on continuance of the same rain-delayed game the next afternoon.

Diaz’s rep as an elite closer was Brodie’s only selling point for taking on $67 million with the 36-year-old Cano (along with dealing two top prospects) and his tailspin is threatening to take down the Mets almost singlehandedly. Or should we say, with Familia as his accomplice. Van Wagenen gave Familia $30 million just to handle the setup role for Diaz, and all he’s done is put baseballs on a tee for opposing hitters, as his 6.91 ERA can attest.

I asked Van Wagenen if the Mets could overcome a lost season from Familia, who was supposed to be a critical piece to his bullpen makeover. Without an effective Familia, the strain has been almost unbearable. When he’s pitched, it has been even worse.

“I don’t believe that we’re looking at anything as a lost season,” Van Wagenen said. “We have talent, we have heart, and we have a group of people that believe in each other and that will pick each other up.”

He’s still sticking to the script, even in the midst of all these demoralizing losses. And it’s possible, if the Mets somehow survive these next 16 games against above .500 teams, including 10 against the Braves and Phillies, Van Wagenen will sturdy himself to trade for a more legit bullpen upgrade than the desperate lunge for Pounders.

The rotation is solid, and the Mets’ offense hasn’t been an issue. Getting a lead isn’t a problem. Keeping it is. And this is close to becoming a fatal flaw. Even Van Wagenen can’t sugarcoat that. But if Diaz’s regression continues, and Familia doesn’t bounce back, the Mets’ bullpen will buckle, taking down the season with it.

“I don’t think my mindset or the mission statement for this franchise has changed,” Van Wagenen said. “That our goal is to win now and our goal is to win in the future. And so moves that we make will have an eye toward that. My hope and my belief is that we can be in contention over the course of the next several weeks and can continue to push that gas pedal down.”

Maybe it’s the same mission statement. But the tone is different now. The winter’s bravado has disappeared. That’s what usually happens when the punches land, and reality sinks in. The truth hurts.