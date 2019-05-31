As the Yankees’ injury list was getting as crowded as the postgame No. 4 train, and the rest of the AL East maybe saw vulnerability in the Bronx, at least one member of the defending champion Red Sox wasn’t so sure.

That was manager Alex Cora, who watched the departures of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar with a skeptical eye. While many believed those had the possibility to be crippling blows to the Yankees’ division-title hopes, when combined with the already missing Didi Gregorius and Luis Severino, the Yankees’ early misfortune didn’t convince Cora.

Making DJ LeMahieu an everyday player, installing Gio Urshela at third base, even trading for Cameron Maybin. These weren’t the Yankees of a year ago, the group that fell to Cora’s Boston team in the American League Division Series. But he believed they could be just as dangerous, and so far, Cora’s worries about the Backup Bombers have proven valid.

LeMahieu drove in three runs Friday night, including a solo homer, and Urshela raised his average to .338 with a pair of hits off Sox ace Chris Sale as the Yankees took the opener, 4-1, at the Stadium.

“If you forget the other guys, you know, Judge and Stanton,” Cora said Friday afternoon, “and start looking at the roster, you’re like, oh, this is a good baseball team, a really good baseball team.”

Forget Judge and Stanton? Easy for Cora to say. That’s like removing Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez from his own lineup. But the Yankees have done way better than merely survive, and Friday night was another example of why, as it was LeMahieu, Urshela and a longtime veteran of these battles — Brett Gardner — that dented the resurgent Sale.

When the Yankees made their winter moves, in an effort to thwart Boston’s repeat campaign, the signing of LeMahieu to a two-year, $24-million contract probably wasn’t the acquisition dreaded most up at Fenway. The rotation already had been fortified by the trade for James Paxton, and the $34-million return of J.A. Happ. Even the relief adds of Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino generated more buzz for the Yanks’ super-pen.

As the calendar flips to June, however, we feel confident in saying that LeMahieu was the real gem of the offseason, based on how the first two months played out. Boone went from having to create time for LeMahieu to simply penciling him in on a nightly basis. On Friday, LeMahieu made his team-high 35th start in the leadoff spot — Gardner is second with 20 — and promptly drove in two of the Yankees’ first four runs.

In the third inning, Urshela opened with a base hit to centerfield and Gardner followed with a one-out single to set up LeMahieu, who earlier looked foolish (like his teammates) in whiffing against Sale on four pitches. But after getting corkscrewed into the dirt by Sale’s nasty slide, LeMahieu learned his lesson the next time around, sitting back on another slider -- after two fastballs -- to drive it into the right-centerfield gap for an RBI double. After sliding into second, the normally reserved LeMahieu popped up and furiously clapped, as excited as the 45,556 fans that roared in approval.

That upped LeMahieu’s average with runners in scoring position to .457 (21-for-46) as he reached base safely for the 41st time in 51 games this season. He also didn’t stay at second for long as Aaron Hicks delivered a two-out, two-run single that put the Yankees ahead, 3-1. That was three runs on a double and three singles, a somewhat altered approach than what Cora has been accustomed to seeing from his pinstriped pals. But just as effective.

“Obviously it’s different — probably the power is not where they are usually with the big boys over there — but they put the ball in play,” Cora said. “They control the strike zone.”

Actually, Cora was only half right. As much as hitters like LeMahieu (.313 BA) have added more contact, the power also is still there, as the Yankees entered Friday with 90 home runs, the same number as a year ago at this point. And it was LeMahieu who further padded that total by crushing his sixth homer off Sale in the fifth inning.

After LeMahieu tagged Sale’s slider for the double, the Sox ace started him with a first-pitch changeup (85 mph) then went back-to-back fastballs. Again, LeMahieu was ready in smoking the 93-mph heater over the rightfield wall.

No Judge, no Stanton, no problem. Just like it’s been all season, and just as the Red Sox feared it could be.