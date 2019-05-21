BALTIMORE — So who goes?

If you feel the Yankees need another starting pitcher, and you’re eyeing Dallas Keuchel after next week’s draft, or Madison Bumgarner by the July 31 trade deadline, where does the vacancy come from in this first-place rotation?

The one obvious space, the spot we’ve circled in pencil since February, belonged to the ace Luis Severino, who has been sidelined for more than three months. First there was the rotator-cuff inflammation — a worrisome enough problem on it own — then followed by the mysterious lat-muscle strain, an injury that has put his season in jeopardy.

The Yankees conservatively estimate Severino will be back after the All-Star break, but that could mean any time in the second half. And do we really expect him to be vintage Severino by then?

For comparison, the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard suffered a lat strain during an April 30 start in 2017. He didn’t return until late September, and that was for a total of three innings, basically just to get the feel of climbing the mound again.

With that in mind, let’s say the Yankees are going to need a long-term Severino replacement. Fortunately for them, one already exists, and he handled the Orioles Tuesday night in the Yankees’ 11-4 victory at Camden Yards.

Of course, we’re talking about Domingo German, who also happens to lead the majors in wins (9-1) after allowing two earned runs and striking out five in five innings. German, now with a 2.60 ERA, essentially is Severino. He’s become the Yankees’ best starter, at 26, and silenced whatever panic gripped Yankeeland when Severino had to be shut down minutes before his Grapefruit League debut.

“Been huge, no question,” Aaron Boone said before Tuesday night’s game. “He’s been one of the best pitchers in the league. Period.”

German also is the only current member of the rotation that can be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, an obvious luxury. But does that mean he should be — if that time comes — for the sake of imported help? What’s looking more likely now is that the Yankees, who plan to cap German’s innings at some point, could just ride him out until he reaches that number, which some have speculated to be between 130 and 150 — possibly stretching him into August.

German was breezing along Tuesday night through four scoreless innings before his own throwing error on a room-service double-play grounder momentarily knocked him off course. On the next pitch, a 92-mph fastball, Steve Wilkerson pulled a three-run homer over the high rightfield wall.

It appeared to be a classic case of German just being unnerved by his wild throw, and he settled down to whiff Dwight Smith, then retired two of the next three to wrap his 93-pitch outing. This wasn’t a Picasso for German, but he was plenty effective — and helped by the Yankees running up a 9-1 lead during his stay.

Put it this way: he was significantly better than J.A. Happ, who was lobbing up beach balls the previous night. As the others have struggled with either poor performance or lousy health, German has been the lone constant, providing stability during the wobbly first eight weeks.

He’s averaged six innings in his 10 starts, the high-water mark for the staff, and his 2.50 ERA entering Tuesday ranked fifth in the American League. As much as Brian Cashman did his best to acquire upgrades like that this winter, he’s so far failed to match what he already had in-house.

The Yankees spent $34 million on Happ, but after Monday’s shelling by the O’s, he has a 5.16 ERA, giving up 13 homers in 10 starts. James Paxton, earning $8.6 million for his first year in pinstripes, has mostly pitched well (3.11 ERA) when healthy, but believes his recent knee issues stemmed from the soft clay of the Stadium mound.

The mainstay Masahiro Tanaka — making $22 million this season and $23 million the next — is putting up his usual numbers, despite a shorter leash. Rounding out the veteran quartet is CC Sabathia, with an $8 million price tag on his farewell tour. Sabathia is coming back from offseason heart surgery, and turns 39 in July, so he’s a wild card for the long haul. Still, if he’s healthy, Sabathia is going to be in the rotation.

Obviously, a lot can happen between now and the trade deadline. The Yankees have used seven starters through 47 games — including Chad Green as Sunday’s “opener” — with three accounting for 30 of them. None has been more important than German.

“Nothing will surprise me with Domingo,” Boone said. “He’s very talented.”

Talented enough to be the Yankees’ current ace, apparently.