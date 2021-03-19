Because we’re always debating what’s wrong with baseball — and by we, that includes everyone playing or governing the sport as well — here’s a rundown of the minor-league experiments for the upcoming season, with a thumbs up or down.

1. Increasing the size of the bases (thumbs down). MLB insists this is a safety issue and also will increase the success rate of base-stealers. But slide-related contact already has been eliminated (a plus), and I’m against messing with the 90 feet, even if it’s only by a few inches.

2. Banning the shift (thumbs up). If Francisco Lindor and DJ LeMahieu are against the shift, how could anyone be for it? Even with the infielders staying on the dirt, and two on each side of second base, the analytics crowd still can flaunt its intelligence within those parameters. Let’s see more athleticism on defense.

3. Limiting pickoff throws (thumbs down). This is sort of ridiculous. How can pitchers properly keep runners in check without the threat of a throw-over? This is not why games run too long (hint: check the batter’s box).

4. Automatic ball-strike system (thumbs up). Could not be more enthusiastic about this one. We’re all about technological advances these days, so let’s be as precise as possible. The sport still needs umpires — just not for a task that now defies any chance at consistency as pitchers throw harder with more movement.

5. Pitch clock. (thumbs up). Players hate timers, just because they’re not used to it. But if this is emphasized as soon as prospects enter the farm system, once they get to the majors, it will be conditioned behavior. And not 30 seconds, either — go with 20, or even 15. Instantly, the game will move with a faster pace and more energy overall.