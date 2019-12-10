SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman was framed by a spectacular view of the city’s harbor as he spoke with reporters Tuesday, mostly about the Yankees’ pursuit of Gerrit Cole, as the GM sat hunched over, looking restless on the couch.

This is a stressful time for Cashman, as his entire operation remains singularly focused on Cole, and the rest of the landscape, baseball or otherwise, has been largely ignored while the Yankees await the pitcher’s decision.

Cashman didn’t register much of a reaction when Didi Gregorius’ defection to the Phillies was brought up, and the fate of Brett Gardner is yet to be resolved, though the expectation is that he’ll be back in the Bronx at some point.

It’s just that Cashman doesn’t seem to have the mental space for matters outside of the team’s fixation with Cole, who is set to obliterate Stephen Strasburg’s record seven-year, $245 million deal any minute now. In fact, the entire sport feels on edge, anticipating Cole to fly past the $300-million mark, so it’s understandable that Cashman must be freaking out, wondering if the Yankees can bring him to the Bronx.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Scott Boras - the agent for Cole - held court in the hotel lobby, surrounded by dozens of reporters, and spoke about two “mystery teams” now chasing his client, joining the Yankees, Angels and Dodgers. It’s a well-worn strategy, straight from the Boras Handbook. As soon as negotiations reach the stretch run, introduce a wild card or two, just to ratchet up the pressure.

Cashman is familiar with Boras’ tactics, and is beyond the point of being rattled by them. When the Yankees have targeted their top priority in the past - such as CC Sabathia in 2008 or Masahiro Tanaka in 2014 - failure is not an option. And Cashman appears equally as locked in this time, with one offer to Cole reportedly on the table, perhaps with more work still to do.

“I can’t answer for them,” Cashman said. “They’re the ones weighing whatever the opportunities are and the reality of the offers. I can just tell you this - we’re a strong participant. I can’t guarantee we’re going to wind up with the player or not. I can just guarantee a championship-caliber effort on our part.”

Interesting choice of words by Cashman, inserting “championship” into his sales pitch. He knows what’s at stake here. Even though the GM went on to detail all the current strengths of his roster, from the top three of his rotation to the ready-to-roll bullpen to the sold position depth, Cole is the difference between returning to the ALCS for the third time in four years or ending a decade-long title drought.

Cole is the kingmaker of this whole offseason. Maybe not for every team Boras is able to coax into this high-priced competition, but undeniably for the Yankees, and it’s the reason why Hal Steinbrenner has green-lighted Cashman to do whatever is necessary to fit him for pinstripes.

Part One of the Cole Gambit was last week’s Yankees’ sit-down with the pitcher and his family in Boras’ backyard in Newport Beach. All that did, however, was try to ensure that Cole was amenable to taking Steinbrenner’s money. Cashman, accompanied by his staff and special advisor Andy Pettitte, laid out the entire Bronx experience, from the unrivaled star-power of the Yankees’ brand to the white-hot media spotlight, which can shine too brightly for some.

“Just making sure they have a good feel for everything,” Cashman said. “And because our market is unique and different - we feel it’s better than many of the other markets - it creates a lot of opportunities. But it’s not necessarily for everybody. So I thought it was a good, very healthy dialogue and educational process. If it makes them more interested in us or less, remains to be seen.”

The Yankees did everything they could on that front. As far as writing the biggest check goes, Cashman also sounded game for that, in so many words. Typically, Cashman is a little more coy about his team’s intentions, but when discussing Cole’s situation on Tuesday, the GM copped to his “big-game hunting” obsession.

Everyone knows how badly they want Cole, which means the pressure to get it done could not be greater. Cashman is acutely aware of this, too.

“It’s silly to pretend that we’re not focused on a Gerrit Cole because we are,” Cashman said. “There’s no hiding that, so we’ll see where it takes us. We’re going to put out what we feel is our best effort.”

Rarely is the Yankees’ best effort not enough. But no amount of money or preparation can guarantee anything. And that’s what scares Cashman.