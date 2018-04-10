BOSTON — When Giancarlo Stanton first dug his cleats into the batter’s-box dirt Tuesday night, the Fenway Park crowd filled the frosty air with loud, sustained booing.

He must have felt right at home.

Stanton, of course, was treated just as harshly in the Bronx during his opening week in pinstripes, a tortured debut that featured a pair of five-strikeout games. It didn’t matter that the Stanton trade was supposed to virtually guarantee the Yankees’ coronation.

Turns out, Brian Cashman & Co. are going to need much, much more than Stanton to stay with the sizzling Red Sox, if Monday night’s 14-1 massacre is any indication. And right now, here in mid-April, Stanton has been as threatening as a balloon poodle, other than his two-homer Opening Day in Toronto.

The Yankees were non-competitive in the first meeting between the AL East rivals, as the Red Sox gradually wore down Luis Severino and later used their own winter prize, J.D. Martinez, to provide the finishing blow with a two-run double during a nine-run sixth inning. It certainly didn’t help that Stanton again was a non-factor, doing nothing more substantial than pad his skyrocketing K total.

In his first time up, Sale whiffed him on three pitches, all fastballs. And for one of the few times since this season began, Stanton actually did hear cheers — supporting Sale, but taunting him in the process. When Stanton came to the plate in the third inning, the Yankees only trailed at 4-0 and had two runners on, thanks to singles by Neil Walker and Aaron Judge.

That was the shot at redemption, the opportunity for one gigantic swing to wipe away a largely miserable week. It didn’t happen. Stanton stretched this at-bat to four pitches, but the result was the same: another K. He was swinging so wildly Sale didn’t even need to deploy his wicked slider.

Stranding those two dropped Stanton to .150 (3-for-20) with runners in scoring position this season, and he didn’t have another at-bat that mattered for the remainder of the evening. In the fifth, after Judge’s 444-foot homer finally put the Yankees on the board — and nearly struck the back wall of the centerfield bleachers — Stanton smoked a two-out single off Sale that snapped his 0-for-14 skid.

By the eighth inning, with the Yankees down by double-digits, Stanton led off with a rocket double into the leftfield corner. While inconsequential in the game’s outcome, maybe that was the positive development Stanton can build on, and the Yankees could use him to join the party, sooner rather than later.

“Hitting is hard, man,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “I think once he gets that feeling, and strings some good at-bats together, look out. He understands that once he locks in, he’s an MVP.”

Everyone loved the Stanton trade back in December, when Brian Cashman plucked the NL MVP from the cash-strapped Marlins. Less than four months later, Stanton was getting jeered by the same New Yorkers that bought up all his No. 27 jerseys within days of the deal.

In these types of situations, when a team is under siege at its own stadium, taking the show on the road can be a good thing. And no one was more in need of a change of scenery than the reeling Stanton, who arrived at Fenway batting .167 (7-for-42) with three homers (two on Opening Day) and 20 strikeouts.

Stanton’s 20 Ks were tied for the most in a team’s first 10 games over the past century, according to stat guru Katie Sharp, joining the Twins’ Byron Buxton (2017) and the Phillies’ Pat Burrell (’01). That illustrates the historic nature of Stanton’s early failure, only he’s saddled with the extra burden of being the Yankees’ $250-million winter prize.

When paired with Judge, the idea was to create a game-wrecking duo, but that hasn’t been the case. Stanton’s first visit to Fenway as a Yankee was expected to be his chance to pepper the Green Monster with his laser-shot line drives or launch a few over it onto Lansdowne Street. Instead, it was a dud, much to the delight of the frozen Sox fans, whose hearts were warmed in cheering for Stanton’s demise.