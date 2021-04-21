Whatever advanced metrics are being consulted these days to spit out a Yankees’ lineup, it took until Game No. 17 for the tech wizards -- along with Aaron Boone’s consultation -- to settle on Gio Urshela in the cleanup spot for Wednesday night’s game against Atlanta.

Not that any laptops were necessary. All anyone really needed was two eyes to come to that conclusion.

Aside from DJ LeMahieu, who is entrenched in the leadoff position, Urshela is the Yankees’ best hitter at the moment. So why overthink it? Other than blindly picking nine names out of a cap, as former manager Billy Martin did this week back in 1977, re-arranging Wednesday’s lineup to give Urshela the best opportunity to drive in runs was only logical.

Still, when Boone was asked before the game if batting Urshela cleanup was simply a matter of going with the "hot hand" that night, the manager talked around that idea, citing the reverse splits of Atlanta starter Ian Anderson and the opponent’s lefty-heavy bullpen.

"Making a lineup for Atlanta is a little different than pretty much every other team," Boone said.

It can’t really be all that complicated. Let’s put it this way: who else would the Yankees rather have in the No. 4 spot right now? Urshela was coming off a two-hit performance in Wednesday’s 3-1 squeaker over Atlanta, including the tying home run, that has him batting .310 (9-for-29) over his last eight games with three doubles, two homers and six RBIs.

Overall, Urshela is hitting .273 with a .765 OPS. And if that doesn’t sound so great, you haven’t looked at the rest of the Yankees’ roster lately. Giancarlo Stanton, formerly of the cleanup spot, was batting .170 with 20 strikeouts in 53 at-bats. He also was in the midst of a 3-for-30 slide, but that didn’t prevent Boone from moving him up to No. 3 for Wednesday’s game, behind the usual 1-2 alignment of LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. Stanton does lead the Yankees with 12 RBIs, but the team as a whole has been lousy in those situations, batting .216 with RISP -- tied with the Astros for 22nd in MLB.

Maybe Stanton gets more protection from Urshela now, but that leaves Gio hanging, with Gleyber Torres staying in the fifth slot. Despite the Yankees’ myriad problems, Torres’ struggles could be the most puzzling, particularly after he’s tightened up his defense recently. Torres went 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s win, and popped up to shallow centerfield with the bases loaded when he had a chance to blow the game open in the eighth inning. Over his past eight games, Torres was batting .111 (3-for-27) with one extra-base hit. On the season, he has one RBI.

"I feel like there’s been days when he’s been really close and had some really good quality at-bats," Boone said Wednesday afternoon. "Maybe he’s worked a walk, got off some really good swings where he just hasn’t quite put it in play with authority, which has been a little bit of theme for us as a group.

"I’m not worried about him long-term offensively because I feel like there have been more moments where I’ve seen Gleyber ready to break out and he just hasn’t."

Boone has got to cling to that belief. Otherwise, he’d have more trouble sleeping than I’m sure he already does, wondering when these Yankees will start to resemble the "savages" from past seasons. What else can he do?

No offense to Mike Ford, who was summoned from the alternative site for Tuesday’s game, but he couldn’t beat out Jay Bruce for an Opening Day job -- and Bruce retired Sunday after starting the season 4-for-34. Ford was back at first base Wednesday night, again batting sixth -- ahead of Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier.

Not the bottom third you were expecting? Me neither. The Yankees were committed to Hicks at No. 3 for 10 of the first 15 games, then benched him Tuesday along with Frazier to go with Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman instead. Both Hicks (.490 OPS) and Frazier (.460) had looked lost up to that point and neither really took advantage of their chance to be a late-inning hero in Tuesday’s victory.

Hicks at least reached base -- mainly because Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek didn’t throw any of his four pitches near the strike zone -- and eventually scored the winning run on a wild pitch. Boone had suggested that Hicks might get both games of this series off before the road trip, but evidently changed his mind.

"I felt like Aaron’s in a good mental space," Boone said. "So I thought it made sense."

Not much does about the Yankees’ feeble start to this season.