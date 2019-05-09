On a 56-degree night when pine tar on any part of pitcher’s body would be encouraged rather than scrutinized, J.A Happ did nothing more suspicious than the occasional hand-blowing or visor- touching. The day after the Yankees let Yusei Kikuchi beat them with a gooey substance beneath his brim, there was no extra surveillance by either side, although Aaron Boone did vow a further in-house investigation of the matter.

Boone’s pregame pledge, however, was more likely a gesture to quiet the public outcry during the TarGate news cycle. Still, it was Happ who had the real power to finally quell the mini-controversy, if only he could conquer his own Bronx demons that have crept up this season, and he did in Thursday night’s 3-1 victory over the Mariners.

The Yankees brought back Happ on a two-year, $34-million deal because of his comfort pitching against the AL East and previous success inside the Stadium, which has always been a safe haven for lefties. But seven starts in, Happ had lost his Bronx mojo, struggling at 0-3 with a 7.65 ERA. The most alarming stat? Seven homers in just 20 innings, and after the Twins got him for a pair last Sunday, including a short-porch special, Happ even mentioned how rightfield felt more threatening in this apparent renewal of the live-ball era.

“The game has changed,” Happ said then. “Guys are just able to hit the ball the other way, especially in this stadium. Put a good swing on it and sometimes that’s enough. You got to live with that and kind of move on, and try to pitch away from that scenario.”

If that was Thursday night’s game plan, Happ executed it to perfection, aside from requiring a few too many pitches in the process. He didn’t allow a hit until Tom Murphy’s two-out single in the fifth inning, but due to his inefficiency, Happ’s night only stretched two more batters, and he was pulled after a leadoff walk to Dylan Moore in the sixth.

It was Happ’s shortest outing since April 12, a four-inning loss to the White Sox, but he wound up throwing 94 pitches, second only to the 95 he used to beat the Giants (in seven innings) on April 27. The positive? Happ kept an opponent in the ballpark for the first time in five Bronx starts, and it just so happened to be the most prolific power team in the majors.

The Mariners ranked No. 1 overall with 74 home runs heading into Thursday night’s series finale, but they never came close to reaching the wall against Happ, who walked three and struck out seven in trimming his ERA to 4.36. He shook off a five-pitch walk to Dee Gordon to open the first inning, then caught a break when a video review overturned the safe call on Gordon’s attempted steal of second base.

From there, Happ retired 13 of 15 before Murphy ripped an 0-and-2 fastball through the left side of the infield. The only blip during that stretch was Happ drilling Gordon on the wrist with a 90-mph heater, in a bad enough spot that he had to leave the game. By the time Murphy ripped an 0-and-2 fastball through the left side of the infield, the no-hit bid was virtually an afterthought thanks to Happ’s rapidly escalating pitch count. The scattered fans knew that, too, offering polite applause for the effort instead of a more robust appreciation.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In that sense, Happ’s night did feel slightly lacking because of the brevity. He also showed some frustration after handing the baseball to Boone, jawing with plate umpire Ed Hickox, arms outstretched, on his way to the dugout. Fortunately for Happ, the Yankees’ bullpen insured that his work stood up as Adam Ottavino stranded his tying run at third with a double-play grounder.

To his credit, Happ appeared to straighten himself out, as the Yankees expected he would. Whatever concerns had lingered in the Bronx, Happ silenced them for an evening, like an experienced starter of his pedigree should do.

“You have to be really in command, I think, of your emotions over the long haul,” Boone said before Wednesday’s game, “because you have to continue to make pitches. The reality is that every now and then there’s gonna be a time that this park will get you in that way. You have to just go out and concentrate on making your pitches. If he does that, the results will be there.”

And they were, for five innings anyway.