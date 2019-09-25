Conservatively speaking, let’s say the Mets managed to win a few more of Jacob deGrom’s 32 starts this season. Nothing crazy. So instead of the 14 victories they actually scraped together — yes, that’s a 44 percent success rate — maybe bump it closer to 60 percent.

Doing the math, that would have meant another five wins for the Mets, and we’d be having a much different conversation right now. Rather than talking about their official elimination after Wednesday’s 10-3 rout of the Marlins — on a night deGrom basically clinched the Cy Young — everyone would be looking ahead to his next start, in Tuesday’s wild-card game.

That’s not fantasy baseball. It should be the reality when you have a transcendent ace that not only is the best pitcher in the National League, but probably in the majors. And at this rate, we’re headed for a Cooperstown discussion about deGrom in a few more years.

But we’re not here to debate about the Hall of Fame just yet. And same goes for the Cy Young. In our view, that race has been over for about two weeks, and all deGrom had to do was the usual deGrom thing in Wednesday’s final start of the season to nail it down.

He did, of course, allowing just two hits with seven Ks over seven scoreless innings to finish with a 2.43 ERA. And — wait for it — an 11-8 record. The Mets also won their fourth straight deGrom start for the first time in two years, a total of 64 starts overall.

That brings us to the nagging issue in this bizarre deGrom-Mets relationship: their stunning inability to capitalize on his Cy-quality performances, a factor that helped lead to Wednesday’s elimination (thanks to the Brewers’ rout of the Reds).

Once again, deGrom did his part in dominating the lowly Marlins. If only the Mets could make a habit of showing up for him like they did on his final trip to the mound in 2019. The Mets took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and Pete Alonso’s three-run homer in the second — No. 51 for the Polar Bear — contributed to a 9-0 cushion by the third inning.

DeGrom must have thought he was dreaming. This season, the Mets had supplied 3.97 runs in his starts, the fifth-worst run support in the majors. Overall, the team averaged 4.87 runs, slightly above the league mark of 4.85, so you can see how much the Mets really short-changed their ace.

“I don’t know what to make of it, to tell you the truth,” Mickey Callaway said before Wednesday’s game.”

The Mets can only hope the problem disappears as mysteriously as it arrived, preferably by Opening Day of next season. Because of all the standout performances wasted, including Alonso’s Rookie of the Year campaign, consistently flushing Jake’s gems is not a formula for sustained success.

Since 2018, deGrom has a 2.05 ERA and 0.948 WHIP in his 64 starts, but the Mets are an inexcusable eight games under .500 (28-36) when he’s on the mound. That counts as criminally negligent behavior by the Mets as deGrom makes his freshly-minted $138-million contract look like the best bargain in the sport.

DeGrom always says the right thing. But you have to wonder if he’s thinking what everyone else is, that the Mets need to start performing closer to his level. Having a back-to-back Cy Young winner is huge source of pride for the franchise, but the goal is playing in October, and competing for a championship. While it’s true deGrom has completely devalued the Pitcher Win, the all-important W still matters in the standings, and the Mets aren’t collecting anywhere near enough of them on his turns.

“I think it’s something that can put you over the top,” Callaway said. “You’ve got to win your horse’s games. We know the reason — we don’t score runs. But I don’t know why. I’m in the dugout. It feels no different than any other day. It feels no different than when you score 10 runs. We have energy, we’re focused. So I really don’t know it is.”

There’s no magic bullet here, which is what makes the deGrom dilemma so baffling for the Mets. We can blame the bullpen troubles for sabotaging this season, and Callaway’s lack of second-year progress on the managerial learning curve. Both contributed to the Mets’ playoff chances cratering during the final week.

But so did coming up short for deGrom. He deserves better, and that feels ridiculous to say about a pitcher about to claim his second straight Cy Young Award.