Jacob deGrom’s martyrdom in the name of utterly, completely and permanently destroying the statistical value of the pitcher win should be engraved on his (hypothetical) Cooperstown plaque someday. Perhaps after a few more Cy Young Awards. Or dare we suggest a World Series ring.

Because amid all his brilliance, as deGrom displayed again Saturday night in mowing down the ever-dangerous Dodgers, there always is someone else ready to spoil his efforts. Like the Mets, for example.

Despite shutting down the Dodgers over seven scoreless innings, and shrinking his ERA to 2.61 in the process, deGrom wasn’t able to get the Mets any better than a 0-0 tie before Mickey Callaway removed him after 101 pitches.

The silver lining? The win ultimately went to Seth Lugo, who turned out to be the beneficiary of Rajai Davis’ pinch-hit, three-run double in eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 victory over the Dodgers.

Given the stakes, could Callaway have pushed deGrom a little further? He needed 18 pitches to escape a hairy seventh, when he stranded two by whiffing Gavin Lux, whose Friday homer doomed Noah Syndergaard. But his season-high pitch count is 116 (on July 31) and deGrom hasn’t surpassed 107 since that date.

Playing it safe with deGrom, the team’s $138 million ace, is not unusual for the Mets. And neither is deGrom’s frustration in these circumstances.

Just about every time deGrom touches the baseball, he is as good as it gets in this sport. And if the Mets’ ace doesn’t wind up with a second straight Cy Young this season, it will be a narrow miss, with his fate possibly decided by a single voter’s personal valuation of one stat over another.

One of his main rivals, the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu, is the embodiment of that other candidate. Just as dominant, only with a different style, and for a World Series favorite. The two traded zeros Saturday night with contrasting weapons — deGrom’s 98-mph fastball, 92-mph slider vs. Ryu’s 80-mph changeup, 72-mph curve.

It was as if both were stating their Cy Young cases before a boisterous crowd of 39,264 at Citi Field. And aside from loyalty to a specific uniform, how could anyone choose?

DeGrom entered Saturday with an NL-best 2.20 ERA since May 11, and yet was merely 6-3 in those 20 starts. During that span, no NL pitcher had more strikeouts (164) and only the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (132 1/3) had thrown more innings than deGrom (131).

Judging by Saturday’s performance, deGrom’s momentum should carry through a convincing September for BBWAA voters. And if the Mets play true to form, unable to capitalize on his efforts for desperately-needed Ws, then this may come down to personal glory by season’s end. And another head-to-head matchup with Ryu, only this time on the BBWAA ballots.

Ryu carried an MLB-best 2.45 ERA into Saturday’s start, and led the NL with fewest walks per nine innings (1.34). As far as strikeouts go, deGrom (231) had blown away Ryu (142), so check that box for the Mets’ ace.

“It’s hard for me to fathom that anybody’s better than him out there, so I’m going to be biased towards him,” Callaway said before Saturday’s game. “I recognize that, but I think there’s some strong points that we can all make that deGrom is leading this race.”

Duly noted. It’s just unfortunate for the Mets that deGrom is routinely wasted on an almost nightly basis, aside from the entertainment value he always provides. As SNY flashed on the screen during Saturday’s broadcast, the Mets are 25-36 in deGrom’s starts since the beginning of the 2018 season. Incredibly, he’s posted a 2.16 ERA over that period.

That used to be shocking, but no longer. This is what we’ve come to expect on deGrom Day. A memorable, often spectacular outing — and little tangible benefit in the standings. While deGrom was pitching for the Mets’ playoff lives, and again doing his part, the Dodgers were just hoping for a solid October tuneup from Ryu after already clinching the NL West.

“I think he matches up really well with these guys,” said Roberts, referring to the Mets. “Getting some positive traction going into the postseason is really important for him.”

Ryu, who was 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets, gave Roberts what he asked for. But did you really anticipate anything different? The Mets’ offense typically vanishes as soon as deGrom takes the mound, so that hex was working against them as well as Ryu’s favorable history.

In the end, the Mets prevailed anyway. It was a W for them, and the all-too-familiar ND for deGrom.