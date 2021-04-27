Even with Jacob deGrom’s supernatural powers, it’s probably not ideal for the Mets as a whole that he was the Mets’ leader in OPS (1.182) before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Red Sox.

We’ve grown accustomed to deGrom having to do everything but mow the grass on his turn to pitch, and he’ll get the chance to improve his offensive stats Wednesday, as well as put up the usual double-digit K totals. But the Mets could use more than a cursory effort from the rest of the lineup, and some help beyond Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis. The ever-positive Alonso believes the Mets were on the brink of snapping out of their early funk.

"It’s talent, it’s work ethic and now we’re getting to a point in the season where there’s going to be more of a constant -- better weather, a lot less off days and I’m just ready ready to attack the meat of this schedule," Alonso said. "Whatever we went through, it was kind of tough to get our momentum and have it go continuously."

Tuesday figured to be a good time to start, considering that Nimmo was sidelined with what the Mets described as a "mild" hip impingement, a condition that evidently began to bother him after the team returned from Chicago last week. The Mets have been uncharacteristically lucky on the injury front this season, but Nimmo was the most consistent performer -- providing a spark that typically fizzled further down the lineup -- and a hip thing never sounds great.

Manager Luis Rojas expressed optimism that Nimmo, who received an anti-inflammatory injection, was available off the bench Tuesday and would return to the lineup the next night. But during that interim -- if it really is that brief -- the Mets had to make up for Nimmo’s missing .370/.477/.500 slash line with a mostly sputtering lineup that wasn’t living up to its hype.

Rojas was coming off a victory Sunday that featured brilliant button-pushing by the manager across the board, whether it was hitting Alonso second, Davis fourth or giving Albert Almora Jr. his first start of the year in center -- just in time to have him save multiple runs with a spectacular leaping catch. So kudos to Rojas, and his front-office collaborators, for making sure every Met was in the right place, at the right time, to beat the Nationals.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Tuesday, the Mets had little choice but to shuffle the names again -- most notably batting Francisco Lindor leadoff for the first time this season and giving Dominic Smith his ’21 debut at the No. 2 spot. While it’s not unusual to move up slumping bats for better protection around them, switching those two in tandem was a bold strategy.

Lindor, fresh off the $341-million extension, was hitting .210 (13-for-62), his and his three RBIs were one fewer than the total of Andres Gimenez, the shortstop he replaced. New owner Steve Cohen has multi-million-dollar sculptures that are producing only slightly worse than Lindor at the moment, but it’s not like anyone expects that sluggish trend to continue.

Smith doesn’t have the same contract pressure as Lindor, but he’s trying to build on a breakthrough 2020 season, and that hasn’t been automatic. His two homers are tied with Davis for second on the team behind Alonso (5) but Smith only has one extra-base hit (double) and two RBIs in the 39 plate appearances since he last went deep on April 13.

As for the skidding Jeff McNeil, he’s been working to get untracked in the bottom half of the lineup, and hitting .188 is a shocking number to see associated with him, no matter how small the sample size. McNeil is not someone who shakes off failure easily and however long his struggles persist, there could be concern of a snowball effect.

Michael Conforto started so poorly that the Mets trumpeted the fact that he’s hitting .290 (9-for-31) with an .837 OPS over his past nine games on the front page of Tuesday’s game notes, a space usually reserved for more Herculean feats. But there’s only so many words the team can devote to Nimmo, Alonso and Davis, the trio that’s been doing all the heavy lifting so far.

Davis is trailing only deGrom with his 1.175 OPS -- yes, we know Jake has just 11 at-bats but keep playing along for now -- and Alonso leads the Mets with 12 RBIs. The Mets have to keep their fingers crossed that Nimmo’s hip doesn’t become a bigger issue and they’ll assume the others will wake up in the near future.

"This team is very resilient," Davis said.

A few more hits, from a few other people, would help, too. DeGrom only swings a bat a handful of times each week.