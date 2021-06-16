If a scientist were to build a pitching cyborg, the perfect machine for demolishing hitters, that finished product would closely resemble Jacob deGrom.

Long, lean, with a near-flawless delivery, deGrom is generating unprecedented spikes in velocity, more frequently, than anyone in history could imagine, never mind replicate it every five days. His body is basically a 6-4, 180-pound slingshot.

"That’s exactly right," pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said.

And every ounce of deGrom’s kinetic energy is funneled into that whiplike right arm, which is producing ridiculous gun readings. Heading into Wednesday’s start against the Cubs — his 11th this season — deGrom had thrown 128 pitches at 100 mph or faster this season. To put that into perspective, no other starting pitcher had fired as many as 20.

But here’s the catch. Like any high-octane machine, say a Ferrari or jet engine, the strain on deGrom’s anatomy has to be significant, regardless of how brilliantly efficient he may be. And deGrom isn’t getting any younger. He turns 33 on Saturday — not old, but enough to have some wear and tear on the moving parts.

Some of that wear (hopefully not tear) showed up again early in Wednesday’s start as a visibly frustrated deGrom exited after three innings (51 pitches) because of what the Mets described as "right shoulder soreness." That’s a new one for deGrom, who was bothered by flexor tendinitis in his right elbow in his previous start, but he certainly looked fine striking out eight of the nine Cubs he faced in lowering his ERA to 0.54.

These are starting to add up for deGrom, who now apparently has a shoulder issue to go with the elbow discomfort and the lower right side tightness that landed him on the injured list in mid-May. Those other two MRIs came back clean. Now the Mets have to pray a third one does, too. Hefner had studied each start with deGrom and there were no major red flags in either case.

"There was nothing," Hefner said. "He’s really flexible, so the way he’s able to get himself into positions, that’s why he’s able to throw so hard. So it’s just maintaining that flexibility as he gets older and deeper into his career."

Still, the Mets remain on high alert each time deGrom climbs the mound, with the understanding that he needs to be monitored closely. DeGrom burns so intensely that it’s not practical to think he can go that hard for an extended period — or at least not every time out, if the plan is for him to last the entire six months (plus October).

Another factor to consider: DeGrom’s four-seam fastball averages 99.2 mph, steadily climbing from 96.9 mph in 2019 to 98.6 last season, and he’s using it nearly 62% of the time, up from 40-45% in previous years (thanks BaseballSavant.com).

All that dominance has to exact a steep physical toll, which is something the Mets have to be wary of with deGrom, without having a road map to define exactly where the boundaries are.

"I don’t think that anyone really knows," Hefner told Newsday. "But yes, there’s probably a line at some point where we’re redlining too much. But he’s so under control, you watch him and think 95 . . . and see it’s 102. I think it’s one of those things we’re just continuing to being mindful and in constant communication with him.

"It can be tough for fans sometimes when we take him out after 80 pitches or five innings, but it’s incredibly tough overall. He’s the best pitcher on the planet. You want him to throw 150 pitches. But if we want to do the things that we want to do this year, that guy has to pitch as close to every five days as possible. That’s always in the back of our mind."

That’s the tightrope with deGrom. The temptation to want too much of a great thing, or figuring out how much of that greatness deGrom is physically capable of supplying. He’s only human after all, and it’s easy to forget that deGrom did have Tommy John surgery way back in 2010, followed by occasional bouts of elbow discomfort in at least four of the 11 years since.

The only other procedure was at the end of the 2016 season, when deGrom had an ulnar nerve in his elbow relocated, a condition that can be caused by the buildup of scar tissue from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets have subjected deGrom to plenty of MRIs since. Better safe than sorry, and you can’t be too careful with one of the most spectacular aces in the game’s history. Before Wednesday, deGrom had only eclipsed the 100-pitch mark once this season (109 on April 23) and averaged 83.9 pitches per start. He has one shutout, but otherwise averages just over six innings, as the Mets can’t help but consider preservation nearly as much as performance for the long haul.

"He creates a lot of force," manager Luis Rojas said. "I don’t know if that is something that is causing him tension in some areas. But his mechanics are so clean . . . everything is just beautiful to watch."

The challenge for the Mets, and deGrom, is to keep it that way, as often as humanly possible.