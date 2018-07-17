WASHINGTON

A few hours before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, Jacob deGrom still had yet to throw a pitch since arriving in D.C. But standing at his locker, the Mets’ ace wore a satisfied smile. Whatever deGrom did later that night would be a bonus.

He already had accomplished his mission. With his agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, lobbing that sign-or-trade grenade into Monday’s media session at Nationals Park, deGrom sent shock waves through the media landscape back home in New York. And even if the Mets chose to shrug off his well-timed PR offensive, that didn’t stop the rest of the baseball world from paying attention.

Some might have been too stressed out to drop a bomb like that at the All-Star Game.

For deGrom, it brought a welcome sense of relief.

“Yeah, I think so,” deGrom said Tuesday afternoon. “I figured there’d be a lot of questions about trade stuff, and I think that was our way of getting ahead of it. Here’s what we think and what we would like to do and just kind of see where they’re at.”

As for the All-Star Game itself, deGrom had the impossible task of following up his ’15 performance, when he struck out the side on 10 pitches in Cincinnati. This time around, he was dinged by Mike Trout, who pulled a 92-mph changeup, located low and outside, over the leftfield wall. It looked like the perfect 1-and-2 pitch, yet Trout somehow got to it.

Otherwise, deGrom navigated his way through the top of the AL’s dangerous lineup, retiring Mookie Betts on a fly ball to left and Jose Altuve on a pop to third. He saved his only strikeout for the exclamation point, whiffing J.D. Martinez on a 99-mph fastball.

It wasn’t until a day later that deGrom revealed the genesis of the sign-or-trade plan. This was no spur-of-the-moment decision. After Van Wagenen had his latest round of talks with the Mets, he huddled with deGrom and the two hatched the idea for Monday’s coordinated media blitz.

The Mets and deGrom’s camp have talked numerous times about a potential extension, but only in general terms, without mentioning any numbers. The difference now? He’s been the most coveted pitcher on the market for the past two months — despite the Mets not making him available — and Van Wagenen viewed that window as an opportunity to deliver a message.

“I think he’s committed to being part of the long-term solution,” Van Wagenen said Monday. “If that’s not in the cards from their perspective, then he understands that it may be better off for them to trade him now or in the near-term than continue to stay in the limbo over those two years.”

The two years being the remainder of deGrom’s current pact with the Mets, and Van Wagenen pushed the envelope some by suggesting his client wouldn’t be happy heading into 2019 without a new deal. Much to the pair’s dismay, the likelihood is the Mets will neither trade nor extend him before the offseason, partly because of their front-office disarray.

“That’s up to them,” deGrom said. “They had been saying all these trade things and that was kind of our take on it. We like it here. Just going to see what they want to do with it.”

The Mets have chosen not to respond to this point, publicly or privately, as deGrom said no one from the team had contacted him since Monday’s comments. Speaking out like that, however, still was a calculated risk as people usually bristle when franchise cornerstones start throwing around buzzwords like “trade” at this time of year. Was deGrom worried about this being confused with a betrayal, as a suggestion that he really wanted out of Flushing?

“I don’t think so,” deGrom said. “I think the way that we put it was, we first of all would like to stay here. I have a good relationship with the Mets. We’ve had one throughout my whole career here. We were just expressing that we would like to stay here and be a part of the future here, so I think the other thing, that was kind of the option — like if they don’t see me in the future, then I think he was saying get what you can for me. But our main goal would be to stay here.”

And with that, deGrom prepared for his return to Flushing. For how long, nobody really knows.