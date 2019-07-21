There are days when a member of the Yankees’ rotation can give up four or five runs, the lineup will score six or seven, and everyone just keeps happily motoring toward October.

It’s felt that way for a while now. The inevitability of the playoffs, the nearly certain AL East title. The Yankees usually are good enough, and deep enough, to overcome whatever adversity pops up in their path. Most days, roughly 67 percent of them, end up as a Yankees’ victory.

Sunday against the Rockies, however, was not one of those days.

This time, James Paxton was flat-out lousy, and his first-inning hex continued when Charlie Blackmon drilled his second pitch over the rightfield wall. Paxton only stuck around long enough to record one out in the fourth inning, and wound up being tagged for seven runs — but just four earned — in the Yankees’ 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

“I just didn’t locate very well,” Paxton said. “Didn’t execute. It’s on me.”

On another steamy afternoon (first pitch temp: 94 degrees) the Yankees looked listless and weren’t able to bail Paxton out, despite hitting three homers. That was a rarity in itself. Before Sunday, they were 40-5 when smacking two or more, so you can see how forgiving the Yankees’ offense typically is for any pratfalls by their pitching staff.

And despite Brian Cashman publicly admitting the team’s search for rotation help, the Yankees’ 2.59 ERA this month had been the best in the majors before Paxton took the mound Sunday, so it’s not like they were in midst of a full-blown crisis. We’re not sure how serious the issue actually is, but it’s safe to say Cashman would feel a whole lot better if Paxton and J.A. Happ pitched more to his projections over the winter.

Where the Yankees stand now, they’ve already shown they have the weapons to claim the East, and even hold off the Dodgers, Twins and Astros for home-field advantage throughout October. This group has managed to occupy that spot even with Domingo German (3.45) being the sole starter with an ERA below 4.00 (excluding Chad Chad’s 2.31 in eight “opener” assignments).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To put that into context, there are only 15 qualified starters in the AL with ERAs better than four — and only the Astros, Rangers, Twins, Indians and Athletics possess as many as two of those arms. The Yankees have a significant advantage in the bullpen department, with the AL’s top WAR (5.3), the second-best ERA (3.76) and three closer-caliber relievers for the back end.

Paxton is sort of the swingman in the rotation, in the sense that he could really move the confidence needle, improve the whole feel, if he someday pitches regularly to his ceiling. At the moment, Paxton is penciled in as the Yankees’ No. 2 playoff starter, behind Masahiro Tanaka, and it doesn’t seem like Cashman is going to get another No. 1 in the trade market with the surprising Giants (i.e. Madison Bumgarner) climbing into the wild-card hunt.

The Yankees need Paxton, obviously, for a World Series run. They’d prefer not to have to merely survive him over the next two months. Fortunately for them, he has plenty of time to restore any shaken faith. As usual, Aaron Boone defended him at the postgame mic, blaming Paxton’s inconsistency on his IL stint, due to the knee problems. The manager even brought up the heat as a contributing factor to Sunday’s fade.

Sure it was Luke Voit’s fielding error that opened the door for those three unearned runs in the third inning, but we’ve been led to believe that Paxton is equipped to mitigate the damage in those volatile situations — not spray gasoline onto the sparks. For a team with designs on a World Series crown, Paxton can’t turn out to be Sonny Gray 2.0.

“Overall I think I look at him as a guy we’re going to lean on down the stretch,” Boone said, “and hopefully into October.”

Boone has to be right about Paxton. German is saddled with innings-limit concerns, Happ has been a disappointment and CC Sabathia is getting by on fragile knees. As for Luis Severino, he’s a long shot. Cashman should be able to get someone like Marcus Stroman to solidify the top half of the rotation, but Paxton shouldn’t think he’s just along for the ride here.

“It’s been up and down, you know?” Paxton said. “Just been having trouble finding that consistency.”

Throw out Sunday as one of those rare Yankee downers in this special season, but only if Paxton is able to provide significantly more ups in the future.