If someone told you back in February the Yankees would be starting an August series in Kansas City with Jameson Taillon as the rotation’s ace, Brett Gardner leading off and Tyler Wade sharing the left side of the infield with Fordham Prep product Andrew Velazquez, the obvious assumption would be the season was lost.

No offense to any of those players, but that’s a pretty big departure from how GM Brian Cashman drew things up for 2021. Where is everyone else you might ask? And what diabolical scenarios led the Yankees to posting that Aug. 9 lineup against the Royals?

The short answer is COVID-19. But Aaron Boone added a few more conventional afflictions before Wednesday’s game in revealing that Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb and Gio Urshela remained in New York due to a setback in his hamstring rehab.

As a result, the IL roster now looks more like the Yankees these days than the functioning Yankees do. And yet this season is not lost. Far from it. The Yankees entered the KC series having won 10 of their last 13 games to close within 2 1/2 games of the second wild card (6 1/2 games in back of the division-leading Rays).

"We’re full steam ahead," Boone said before Monday’s game.

The primary reason for that is what the Yankees have been able to do with their starting rotation — a group that has continued to pitch superbly despite shedding some of its top arms since the All-Star break, including the $324-million ace Gerrit Cole. Over the past month, Domingo German went down with a rotation cuff strain, followed by Cole and Jordan Montgomery testing positive for COVID within 24 hours of each other last week.

Through it all, the Yankees have barely blinked. With Taillon — July’s AL Pitcher of the Month — leading the charge, the rotation has posted a 2.61 ERA since July 6, a span of 26 starts, which is tops in the AL and third overall behind the Brewers (2.13) and Dodgers (2.55). The Yankees’ 1.02 WHIP is the best in MLB during that stretch as is their .186 opponent’s batting average (the Dodgers are the next closest at .204).

A rotation like that usually is able to cover for seeing too many lineups like the one the Yankees trotted out Monday night. But with the latest Torres/Urshela developments following Anthony Rizzo coming down with COVID, the margin for error is shrinking. Maybe the Yankees still have enough firepower in the heart of the lineup as long as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo all stay upright. At least for Monday’s series opener, Taillon has shown lately he doesn’t need too much support, riding a 6-0 streak with a 2.35 ERA in his last nine starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer over the past eight.

Not bad for someone coming off two Tommy John surgeries, especially one that wiped out most of his past two seasons, as well as a rugged first few months to his Yankees’ career. Before hitting his July stride, Taillon had a 5.43 ERA over his first three months, as teams knocked him around at a .269 clip with an .811 OPS and 14 homers in 69 innings during those 15 starts.

Since then, Taillon has flipped the script, holding opponents to a .182 BA and .550 OPS, including only three homers over 37 1/3 innings. It’s been a remarkable turnaround.

"He’s a pro, man," Boone said. "I think there’s an underlying confidence to what he does and that’s born out of good reason because he’s a guy that’s always been a good pitcher. And you could sense that when he came into spring training. Right away, he looked good. Now that we’re here in August, one of the encouraging things has been how good he’s felt physically as that volume [of starts] has risen."

Cashman’s only trade deadline addition to the rotation was Andrew Heaney, who stabilized some in his second start after giving up four homers over four innings in his pinstriped debut. The big-time reinforcements, however, are creeping closer on the horizon.

Luis Severino (groin) pitched four perfect innings Sunday at Double-A Somerset and could be bumped up to Triple-A Scranton Friday, which may be his final rehab start before rejoining the Yankees. Corey Kluber (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment Thursday at Somerset and that could set up an early September return.

The challenge once they get here? Pitch as great as everyone else.