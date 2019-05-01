Despite the suspiciously convenient timing, we don’t doubt the veracity of Jeurys Familia’s shoulder condition, which was serious enough to land him on the injured list Wednesday and require an anti-inflammatory injection that same morning.

The Mets said the soreness was caused by a pre-existing Bennett lesion — something akin to a bone spur — and team officials knew Familia had been bothered by the affliction in the past. They also believe it can be remedied, in relatively short order, with prompt treatment.

But for the Flushing conspiracy theorists out there, and they remain a growing fraternity, the Mets handling of health-related matters often plays out like an “X-Files” episode. Wednesday happened to be another one of those inexplicable occasions, when something as straightforward as an IL announcement gave us reason to wonder what the heck was going on.

The intrigue started with Mickey Callaway, who made it more than five minutes into his daily news conference before mentioning that Familia had been placed on the IL. And the manager only brought it up after a reporter asked a question about Familia’s cracked confidence in the wake of Tuesday night’s blown save.

Callaway again praised Familia for getting five of the six outs — the Reds bounced him with two runs in the ninth — and cited his big-pressure resume (playoffs, World Series, etc.) as evidence that pointed toward a rebound. That’s when the conversation took an unexpected turn.

“While we’re talking about Familia,” Callaway said, “he did reach out to us this morning. His shoulder was a little sore, so we had him checked out. He ended up getting an injection and he’s going to go on the DL and we’re going to replace him with Ryan O’Rourke. But I think he’s going to be OK mentally.”

Whoa. Say again? As a matter of procedure, an IL stint for the team’s $30-million set-up man is a bit of information that belongs at the top of the news agenda, and definitely ahead of Callaway’s thoughts on Drew Gagnon’s development. Casually dropping Familia’s shoulder ailment as a non-sequitur in the middle of a larger, longer discussion just felt shady.

Another aspect of this Familia incident that got our antennae up? This had to be the most expedient medical-related situation the Mets have ever processed. The amount of time it took from Familia’s initial phone call to the MRI to the injured list must be a franchise record.

Familia, for whatever reason, certainly looked like he could use a break, with a 6.28 ERA and 13 walks in his first 14 innings of work this season. Still, Familia also seemed fine Tuesday night, striking out three straight before a stunning four-pitch walk to Jesse Winker with two outs in the ninth? And if Familia retired Kyle Farmer on that 0-and-2 slider off the plate, does he even wind up in an MRI tube the following morning?

The Mets insisted that Wednesday’s phone call was the first they heard of Familia’s shoulder discomfort. As far as they were concerned, he was physically sound. But it took a few tries to get that from Brodie Van Wagenen as the normally super-accessible general manager had to be wrangled back in front of reporters for a further update before Wednesday night’s game.

“Well, look, I think there’s always variables that impact a player’s performance,” Van Wagenen said. “He showed signs [Tuesday] night of being at his best for a three-out stretch there where he struck three guys out in a row and induced some soft contact. So I wouldn’t want to put anything from a performance standpoint on what he’d been feeling or not feeling.”

The Mets didn’t make Familia available before Wednesday’s game, so we couldn’t verify with him when the shoulder began causing problems. But if this had been an issue earlier than he let on, it might explain his April struggles. And the diagnosis [if truly benign] would then be somewhat of a relief for everyone involved.

But that now gives the Mets a pair of late-inning relievers with bone spurs — Edwin Diaz also is pitching with one — and a third, Justin Wilson, working his way back from a sore elbow on the IL. The team’s logical replacement for Familia is Seth Lugo, but the Mets don’t think he’s well-suited to handling the back-to-back grind of those duties.

Maybe someday the Mets will be scared enough by this scenario to aggressively pursue Craig Kimbrel, but they don’t appear to be concerned to that degree yet.

“I just play the players that I’m given,” Callaway said.

Now with Familia’s abrupt exit, it’s the subtractions the Mets need to be worried about.