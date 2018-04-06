WASHINGTON — Upon closer examination of the Mets’ fast 5-1 start, it’s easy to downplay what they’ve accomplished, based on small sample sizes and the calendar reading mid-April. The counter-argument to those detractors, however, is just as effective.

It sure beats the alternative.

A few weeks ago, as the Mets slogged through the Grapefruit League schedule, everyone was consumed by the team’s medical updates, fearing what dreadful news the next one might bring. There was Yoenis Cespedes’ sore shoulder, then a wrist. Jay Bruce’s plantar fasciitis. Jacob deGrom’s stiff back. The freakish line drive that caused a minor fracture of Jason Vargas’ right (non-pitching) hand.

But aside from Dominic Smith’s stubborn quad strain, which cost him all but a precious few innings of spring training, the Mets survived relatively intact. Not only that, but new manager Mickey Callaway, along with pitching lieutenant Dave Eiland, apparently did a superior job getting this team up to speed in their first seven weeks together.

What else is there to think?

Cespedes, the engine of the Mets’ offense, already has three home runs, including two in as many games after taking the Nats’ Stephen Strasburg deep in Thursday’s statement-sending 8-2 rout. It was a more low-key spring for Cespedes, who perhaps caused the biggest stir by swearing off his beloved golf for this season, but that hasn’t prevented him from flexing his 3-iron form at the plate, as he did by smoking Strasburg’s shin-high fastball into the left-centerfield bleachers.

“It’s just my type of swing,” Cespedes said through his interpreter. “It goes from the top to the bottom.”

Not only has Cespedes put away the golf bag for the summer, he’s also making an effort to be less reliant on translating help for his interviews, which he did following Thursday’s win. The grinning Cespedes shifted between Spanish and English, and was effusive when asked about Michael Conforto’s go-ahead homer on his first day back from a seventh-month rehab for shoulder surgery.

It was a side of Cespedes that teammates often see, but not the rest of us, and you couldn’t help but think a happy Yo is an especially dangerous Yo to opposing pitchers. After playing only 81 games last season — and being on pace for 30-plus homers — Cespedes has got to be energized by this healthy start, which bodes well for the Mets when complemented by Conforto’s impactful return and Bruce joining the party with Thursday’s grand slam.

“It’s the length of our lineup that’s really impressed me,” Bruce said.

Conforto at the top brings an added power dimension and reunites the Mets’ own Big Three, as the team waits for streaky Todd Frazier (.190) to click lower down the order. Callaway went with Jose Reyes at shortstop Thursday for the second straight game over Amed Rosario — perhaps trying to spare the youngster from the dominant Strasburg — but that shouldn’t happen with any regularity.

Through Thursday, the Mets in six games were fifth in the major leagues in OPS (.793) and fifth in batting average (.265) while averaging 5.0 runs. Pair that with a rotation that was fourth in strikeout/walk ratio (3.80) and seventh in ERA (3.23) — even with Steven Matz’s first clunker — and a bullpen that has been surprisingly airtight, the results shouldn’t be unexpected. The Mets’ relief corps is second in both ERA (1.16) and K/9 ratio (13.11), behind only the Cubs and Yankees, respectively. Before the Mets broke camp, Matt Harvey said this team had the potential to “shock” people, even though there were plenty of others, us included, that predicted this group to be a playoff team.

But that’s looking a bit too far ahead. What we’ve witnessed to this point doesn’t even qualify as a trend yet. Consider that the positive early developments have the chance to mature into something more permanent, if the team’s general health cooperates.

A prime example is the K-machine previously known as Hansel Robles. Of all the bizarre wrinkles to this first week, could anyone have anticipated Robles striking out six of the seven batters he’s faced? The only reason he’s even with the Mets right now is the oblique injury to Anthony Swarzak, the team’s $14-million winter upgrade for the bullpen.

Maybe getting demoted before Opening Day was a wake-up call for Robles. Or this is just a dead-cat bounce to his puzzling career. It’s too early to tell about any of this stuff, but the Mets just bulldozed the Nationals in their first meeting and currently sit atop the NL East.

Like we said before, it sure beats the alternative.