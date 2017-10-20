David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



HOUSTON — Standing on the brink of a World Series berth, the Yankees’ path to Los Angeles was clearly defined in Friday’s Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. Conquer Justin Verlander, find a way to solve the Astros’ ace, and Minute Maid Park would be theirs for the champagne party to follow.

Only Verlander refused to buckle in the rematch of his Game 2 gem, and the Yankees found themselves playing catch-up instead, trying to recover from the earlier slippage of their own Luis Severino, who lasted only 4 1⁄3 innings and departed with a 3-0 deficit.

Unlike last time, however, Verlander could only stick around for 99 pitches — enough to get him through seven scoreless innings — and leave the Yankees a six-out window against the Astros’ suspect bullpen. For a team that clawed for every inch of their October success, it was a challenge they definitely embraced.

Going up 3-2, by virtue of their Bronx sweep, was a new experience for the Yankees this October, and changed the narrative heading back to Houston for Game 6. This was no longer about the desperate Yankees trying to stay alive in a series, a wild-card team attempting to topple a 101-win juggernaut. They were one victory away from the World Series, but standing between the Yankees and an ’81 rematch with the Dodgers was a fairly big obstacle by the name of Justin Verlander.

The first meeting didn’t go well. Verlander went the distance, striking out 13 to propel the Astros to a 2-1 win in Game 2. The masterpiece did require 124 pitches, however, and you had to wonder if Verlander could duplicate that effort this deep into October, even with five days to recharge. Verlander’s rotation pal, Dallas Keuchel, was reduced to ordinary his second time around, with the Yankees battering him in the Bronx. But there was a sense going in that Verlander was a different animal.

“I consider him to have a bionic arm,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Friday afternoon. “He’s never fatigued. I trust him.”

Verlander rewarded that faith by again pounding the strike zone, with his baffling assortment of pitches, never letting the Yankees work the count, always putting them on the defensive. His attack was suffocating, and Verlander seemed to grow stronger as the game wore on. The best Severino could hope for was to match zeros, for as long as possible, as the Yankees waited for any cracks to appear.

The ones that did were few and far between. Verlander allowed five hits through seven scoreless innings — all singles, one of the infield variety — and struck out six. Worse, Verlander mowed through the Yankees’ lineup with lethal efficiency, so any prayer of running up his pitch count early to get to the Astros’ porous bullpen was reduced to folly right away.

Verlander knew this Game 6, with the Astros facing elimination, was the reason he’s in Houston, and why they agreed to take on nearly $60 million with that Aug. 31 deal, the last day to make him eligible for the postseason. He was the Astros’ firewall.

“The expectations are there,” Verlander said. “My teammates, I’m sure, are expecting a lot of me. And I expect a lot of myself.”

Aside from Severino’s early exit in Game 2, with what initially was described as some vague shoulder ailment, the Yankees were confident he’d be up to the task, too. The injury scare turned out to be a false alarm, and Severino was every bit Verlander’s equal through his own four scoreless innings. When Severino rifled a 101-mph fastball past a swinging George Springer to end the third inning, he looked just as unstoppable.

Only Severino wasn’t Verlander. Not Friday night. And when Severino began to wobble in the fifth inning, starting with a leadoff walk to Alex Bregman, he couldn’t reverse course. After another walk to Evan Gattis finally handed the Astros a runner in scoring position, it was Brian McCann — a former Yankee — who brought Minute Maid Park to life with a ground-rule double that hopped over the rightfield wall for a 1-0 lead.

Jose Altuve then chased Severino with a two-out, two-run single, and a sense of Game 2 deja vu settled in. Whether the Yankees could prevent history from repeating last week’s stay in Houston was a debate that would have to be settled later.