TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees would prefer that Luke Voit, last year’s home run champ, mostly collect his extra bases in bunches, at a casual jog, as the ball ricochets around the outfield seats.

But sometimes — take Thursday against the Phillies, for example — Voit forgets that he’s built like a beer keg and not Brett Gardner. Anxious to show that his sore left knee was fully operational again, Voit chose to bolt for third base on a fly ball that was caught in medium left-center.

The outcome was predictable. Not only was Voit easily gunned down, but he walked off the field with a slight limp, sparking some immediate concern that maybe the achy left knee remained an issue.

A knee was causing him some discomfort — just the other one, which Voit explained Friday had "gushed open" on the slide. Apparently, the knee pad slipped down, exposing him to a typical "baseball injury" as he described the cut.

"It probably wasn't the smartest play," Voit said Friday. "But I was feeling fast and I wanted to test [the left knee] out."

Now Voit, who turned 30 last month, figures he’ll have the bloody souvenir straight through to October, as just about every player gets nicked up by slides at some point during the long season. But that was of minor concern. Otherwise, Voit motored along the base paths without any impairment.

The only problem, as manager Aaron Boone joked, is that Voit’s internal speedometer isn’t quite calibrated with reality. While Boone would never discourage his players from pushing the envelope in the right situations, he admits that Voit — who plows ahead like a nose tackle that just scooped up a fumble — occasionally needs a refresher about his particular tool set.

"Luke has such an aggressive, football mentality, he's going 900 miles an hour," Boone said. "Sometimes, on the bases, he literally thinks he's going 900 miles an hour when he's going much slower. So, we do remind him to make sure he's making solid choices on the bases. Not that we want to limit his aggressiveness — everyone should be taking an extra base when they can.

"But it's also being aware of who you are and what your speed is and being able to make solid reads and decisions in real time. So I feel like he's done a good job of getting better at that over time. But every now and then we’ve got to say, you know, rein it in a little bit Luke."

Pumping the brakes comes somewhat easier now for Voit, who didn’t get his breakthrough opportunity until age 27, after the Cardinals traded him to the Yankees midway through the 2018 season. Clawing for those rare at-bats with St. Louis conditioned him to treat every chance in the Bronx like it could be his last. Only now, three years (with a .915 OPS) later, does Voit feel like he can sort of exhale.

Voit doesn’t need to win a job to stay in the lineup. He just needs to keep himself healthy. He’s homered every 13.5 at-bats since coming to the Yankees, and upped that frequency to 9.7 last season, when he hammered 22 in 56 games to lead the majors. The pandemic-trimmed schedule made for a smaller sample size than usual, but Voit scoffs at any notion of being a short-season wonder.

"Everybody has speculation that I can’t do it again, so I’ve just got to prove everybody wrong," Voit said. "I’m not saying that I'm trying to hit 100 home runs or whatever. I also have to stay within myself and get the job done when I need to."

Translation: Don’t be a daredevil on the base paths. Voit came into spring training last year fresh off surgery to repair a number of torn core muscles — an injury he struggled through down the stretch in 2019 — then dealt last season with "foot stuff" that turned out to be plantar fasciitis, which seems to be kicked after being treated with platelet-rich plasma injections.

As long as Voit’s fearsome stroke stayed intact, he could deal with hobbling around the bases. But he’s got to be mindful of not turning small "stuff" into bigger problems, and if that requires the slugger to dial things back occasionally, so be it. After all, Voit only looks indestructible.

"It's a maturity thing," Voit said. "Obviously I've always had a football mentality and you guys have seen that — you know, throw my stuff in the dugout or having some bad language out of my mouth. But over the years, I'm getting older, I gotta be smart and take care of myself because I can only play this game so long."

For now, it’s about the next two-plus weeks, and getting to Opening Day. Voit just has to pace himself.