BALTIMORE

Buck Showalter, on occasion, still refuses to utter the name of the Bronx outfit he last managed 23 years ago. Before Tuesday night’s game, for instance, he stopped himself mid-sentence and referred to the Yankees as “the team we’re playing tonight.” We don’t believe it was an accident, either.

Yet when Newsday asked Showalter if he’d be surprised to see his Orioles trade Manny Machado to their hated AL East rival, the answer was no. Despite decades of bad blood between the franchises, even Showalter is pragmatic enough to realize that can’t stand in the way of renovating a 25-66 Orioles team, starting with Machado, a 26-year-old perennial MVP candidate who homered twice Tuesday.

“I have a lot of confidence if and when Manny gets traded that Dan and his people — his scouts and everything — will get the best return for what they could possibly get,” Showalter said. “If it happens to be with, you know, that team we’re playing tonight, so be it. I’ll leave that in their hands. I’ve got a lot of confidence that they’ll do what’s best for the organization.”

Ideally, the Orioles would like to send Machado elsewhere, and the Yankees only resurfaced as a possible destination between games of Monday’s doubleheader at Camden Yards. Brian Cashman first touched base with Dan Duquette, his Orioles counterpart, over the winter on Machado’s availability but that turned out to be nothing more than what Cashman often has described as “due diligence.”

Even now that the Yankees have renewed their interest in the past few days, it’s unclear how far either side is willing to go — and there are other serious contenders involved, with the Dodgers, Brewers and Diamondbacks linked most prominently to Machado. The only certainty is that the pending free agent will be traded before the July 31 nonwaiver deadline, and Machado has made no secret of his desire to remain a shortstop.

That’s no bluff, according to a person who knows him well. When Machado insisted after Monday’s doubleheader that he does not want to move back to third base, even for a contending team, he didn’t mince words. “I’m a shortstop,” he said. “I play shortstop.” That felt like a not so subtle message to the Yankees, who are more set up to use Machado at third rather than his preferred spot.

Accommodating Machado, however, would require some reshuffling on the Yankees’ part, with Miguel Andujar, among the front-runners for Rookie of the Year, becoming the biggest loser in that deal. Andujar, who has started 71 games at third, was hitting .279 with 12 homers and an .809 OPS entering Tuesday night. But a trade for Machado would likely result in either a demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or being shipped out in another deal.

“As you know, those are things I have no control of,” Andujar said through his interpreter. “To me it’s about doing what I can, worrying about what I need to do here.”

There is a third possibility. The Yankees had planned to give Andujar some time at first base in the minors this season, but he was called up April 1 and has stayed in the majors ever since. With the Yankees getting virtually zero from the position, they could always revisit the Andujar-to-first project if Machado enters the picture.

“I’m here to help the team at the end of the day,” Andujar said Tuesday. “Whatever they ask me to do, I’m more than happy to do.”

The nagging question that haunts the Machado-Yankees scenario, however, is difficult to ignore: Is Machado the best allocation of Cashman’s resources at a time when the rotation is the most glaring hole? The Yankees have never been governed strictly by need — see Stanton, Giancarlo — so there’s no reason to expect it to stop them if they feel this is another Stanton-esque opportunity. They’ll deal with the fallout later.

“I have not spoken to [Andujar] about that,” Aaron Boone said. “I think he knows how we feel about him, I think he understands how important he’s been to our club and how well he’s played and how much he’s impacted things. So a conversation doesn’t have to happen every time, especially in this time of year, the rumor mill starts up and we’re attached to getting a certain player. That’s going to happen just about every day.”

Then again, Machado isn’t just another player, which makes these days beyond the ordinary.